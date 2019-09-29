Pam Bunch and her exhibitors will be presenting their original works of art for the Oct. 4 First Friday Art Walk from 7-10 p.m. at Lee-Bunch Studio Gallery located at 100 W. Greenwood.
Bunch has been painting for over 25 years and has even taught watercolor classes here in Del Rio for numerous years.
Around 2003, Bunch decided to open her studio/gallery upstairs in the Del Rio Loan Company building, which is owned by one of her three sons. Bunch realized right away she should include some of her renowned Texas art friends as permanent exhibitors and to have outstanding Texas artist’s works to exhibit for art walk on a monthly basis.
This keeps the gallery supplied with fresh art every month.
By this time Bunch was participating with the Heart of Del Rio First Friday Art Walk. Bunch and her exhibitors participate in prestigious galleries throughout Texas and national art shows across the United States.
“We all continue to take workshops annually from the most outstanding instructors in the country so that we are always improving our art. No one can ever stop learning,” Bunch said.
The studio also provides custom matting and framing for all décor needs whether it is home or office.
Bunch will be serving hors d’oeuvres and beverages during the art walk hours. For more information concerning art walk or locations please call Bunch at (830) 774 3456 Monday through Friday and most Saturdays.
