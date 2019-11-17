Anthony P. Bevacqua, the youngest pilot to fly the Lockheed Martin U-2, was inducted into the Nevada Aerospace Hall of Fame Friday evening, in Las Vegas. Bevacqua, a member of the first U.S. Air Force cadre to fly the U-2 at Groom Lake, became the 55th individual to take the U-2 into the skies of that highly classified area, then known as “Paradise Ranch” on March 14, 1957.
Inducted with him were two other U-2 pilots, Martin Knutson (Check No. 12), and Frank G. Powers (Check No. 25), both posthumously. Also recognized were those individuals with the Lockheed Martin U-2 design team, and CIA security team members who perished in an aircraft accident on Mt. Charleston, enroute to Groom Lake.
Tony Bevacqua was in the first flight of six U-2s to land at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas on June 11, 1957. Then, on July 17, 1957, he would earn his first Distinguished Flying Cross, for recovering his aircraft to Laughlin AFB, after a severe explosion at altitude.
On Nov. 18, 1966, Major Bevacqua made his initial flight in the Lockheed Martin SR-71 as an operational pilot, the 58th to do so.
After his retirement with the rank of lieutenant colonel, Bevacqua has appeared in numerous TV documentaries and historical conferences sharing his experiences with both of the very high flying aircraft within the bounds of security.
He is well known to the Del Rio /Laughlin community since he has regularly attended all of the 4080th Strategic Recon Wing Reunions.
Another Laughlin AFB pilot receiving the plaudits of his peers!
Distinguished Flying Cross to Anthony P. Bevacqua
Bevacqua distinguished himself by exceptionally meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight on July 17, 1957.
On that date his aircraft experienced a severe explosion, followed by complete electrical failure and, within minutes, could not be flown visually due to the formation of thick canopy and windshield ice.
Bevacqua, in full knowledge that the loss of trim and all flight instruments would require several hours of physical exertion to manually control the aircraft in level flight, elected to head it toward Laughlin Air Force Base rather than abandon it.
Bevacqua relentlessly pursued his chosen objective and, despite the hazards generated by the necessity of removing his facepiece to clean ice from it and physical exhaustion ensuing from his struggle to maintain aircraft control, persevered in his efforts until a successful landing was made after navigating over 600 miles. The outstanding ability and professional skill displayed by Lieutenant Bevacqua reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.