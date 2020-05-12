Val verde county jail / GEO corrections facility

April 24

Santos Lopez

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated kidnapping

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

April 25

Ricardo Verastegui

Evading arrest or detention with vehicle

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

April 27

Jaboa Williams

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Unlawful restraint with serious bodily injury

Del Rio Police Department

Rodolfo Cesar Peralramedal

Parole violation, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Parole violation, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2, less than 1 gram

Parole violation, possession of marijuana equal or more than 5 lbs but less than 50 lbs

Parole violation, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, equal or more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Parole violation manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 3/4, equal or more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

April 29

Jaime Andres Lozoya

Parole violation, prohibited item in a correctional facility

Del Rio Police Department

April 30

Joseph Garcia

Robbery

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

May 1

Alberto Mendez

Failure to comply with registration requirement

Del Rio Police Department

May 4

Angel Palacios

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.