Val verde county jail / GEO corrections facility
April 24
Santos Lopez
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Aggravated kidnapping
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
April 25
Ricardo Verastegui
Evading arrest or detention with vehicle
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
April 27
Jaboa Williams
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Unlawful restraint with serious bodily injury
Del Rio Police Department
Rodolfo Cesar Peralramedal
Parole violation, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Parole violation, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2, less than 1 gram
Parole violation, possession of marijuana equal or more than 5 lbs but less than 50 lbs
Parole violation, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, equal or more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Parole violation manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 3/4, equal or more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
April 29
Jaime Andres Lozoya
Parole violation, prohibited item in a correctional facility
Del Rio Police Department
April 30
Joseph Garcia
Robbery
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
May 1
Alberto Mendez
Failure to comply with registration requirement
Del Rio Police Department
May 4
Angel Palacios
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
