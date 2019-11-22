We are all making plans and adjusting our schedules so we can be there this special day. Our family, like many others, may not be able to get together on Christmas Day, but everyone tries to make it on Thanksgiving.
Each of us will try to make one special dish or our favorite dish and this years I am making as we call them “Mama’s rolls” and candied sweet potatoes.
You see, we are living and enjoying their dream; 102 passengers and crew were crowded on the 100 foot Mayflower when they left England in September 1620.
They faced many dangers, difficulties and uncertainties but 66 days later they landed only to encounter cold and rain. Sickness, short food supplies and cold left only 53 after the first year.
There was no going back because they wanted a new life with freedoms but especially the freedom of worship. They paid a great price and today we enjoy the benefits.
There was another who paid a great price for us. It was Jesus Christ who gave His life so we could have our sins forgiven and the hope and promise of a wonderful future, (Colossians 1:5, 12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 22).
This Thanksgiving Day may we take a little time to pause and reflect on the many freedoms and blessings this great country offers and also for the many wonderful blessings that God has made available to us.
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
