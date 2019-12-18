Dec. 18, 2019 Jail log
Dec. 6
Jonathan Mosqueda
DWI
Del Rio Police Department
Dec. 7
Michael Anthony McCoy
Failure to identify
Resisting arrest, search or transportation
Del Rio Police Department
Jessenia Diamante Moreno
Sexual assault
Del Rio Police Department
Efrain Alcala
DWI
Del Rio Police Department
Dec. 9
Aron Dean Armstrong
Intoxication assault
Texas Department of Public Safety
Joanna Dawn Thompson
Forgery
Theft under $2,500 enhanced
Del Rio Police Department
Dec. 10
Eduardo Reyes Barron
Burglary of habitation failure to appear
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Ruben Pena
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Delivery heroin parole violation
Failure to identify fugitive from justice
Del Rio Police Department
Jonas Santillan
Criminal trespass of a habitation
Del Rio Police Department
Zheaya William
Assault of public servant parole violation
Del Rio Police Department
Dec. 11
Bernardo Esquivel, Jr.
DWI 3rd or more enhanced
DWI 3rd or more
Del Rio Police Department
Richard Rodriguez
Criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 less than $2,500
Driving while license invalid with previous conviction
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz
Fictitious, altered or obstructed vehicle plates
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
