Dec. 18, 2019 Jail log

Dec. 6

Jonathan Mosqueda

DWI

Del Rio Police Department

Dec. 7

Michael Anthony McCoy

Failure to identify

Resisting arrest, search or transportation

Del Rio Police Department

Jessenia Diamante Moreno

Sexual assault

Del Rio Police Department

Efrain Alcala

DWI

Del Rio Police Department

Dec. 9

Aron Dean Armstrong

Intoxication assault

Texas Department of Public Safety

Joanna Dawn Thompson

Forgery

Theft under $2,500 enhanced

Del Rio Police Department

Dec. 10

Eduardo Reyes Barron

Burglary of habitation failure to appear

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Ruben Pena

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Delivery heroin parole violation

Failure to identify fugitive from justice

Del Rio Police Department

Jonas Santillan

Criminal trespass of a habitation

Del Rio Police Department

Zheaya William

Assault of public servant parole violation

Del Rio Police Department

Dec. 11

Bernardo Esquivel, Jr.

DWI 3rd or more enhanced

DWI 3rd or more

Del Rio Police Department

Richard Rodriguez

Criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 less than $2,500

Driving while license invalid with previous conviction

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz

Fictitious, altered or obstructed vehicle plates

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

