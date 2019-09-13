The Del Rio Host Lions Club and Brooke’s Blossoming Hope joined efforts last week to create beautiful headbands and send a personalized message of hope to children battling pediatric cancer.
Gold ribbons and gold blossoms are sharing the message that September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, recognizing and honoring children battling all types of cancer.
The headband initiative, started out by Jessica Hester and daughter Brooke, who passed away in 2015 at the age of eight after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2010, has been steadily growing to become an international effort reaching thousands of children in dozens of countries.
Brooke’s Blossoming Hope for Childhood Cancer Foundation not only makes and distributes blossoming headbands for girls and sweatbands for boys, they also help fund pediatric cancer research.
Brooke’s legacy started developing after suffering the side effects of cancer treatments, Hester said.
When Brooke started losing her hair she didn’t want to wear a wig, so she came up with the idea of wearing a big flower on a headband, Hester said.
Eventually Brooke and her mother started making more headbands, and volunteers joined in donating flowers and headbands for the children.
The foundation has reached all across the U.S. and 52 countries worldwide, and has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to pediatric cancer research.
Del Rio Host Lions Club members joined the cause on Sept. 5, at the Lions Hut, on Fox Drive, and handcrafted dozens of headbands. The volunteers also helped bag the headbands and a card with a message of hope, inspiring the children to share a smile.
The headbands were presented to Children’s Methodist Hospital staff in San Antonio on Monday by Hester and Brooke’s siblings Benjamin and Julianna.
(0) comments
