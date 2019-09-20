A new English and language arts literacy block is being implemented in the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District elementary campuses. The project was presented by Chief Human Resource Officer Aidee Garcia, along with changes and additions to the literacy curriculum, during a school district regular board meeting on Monday.
Board members raised concerns over the literacy block and current issues with student failing rates.
“Over the last year we have heard a lot about House Bill 3, early literacy initiatives, new English and language arts adoptions and a read grant. Over the last six months our school district has been busy trying to put this all together in a strategic plan,” Garcia said.
The literacy block is one of the new components the school district is adding to the curriculum after the recent changes and additions. The block was created as a plan of action by the district’s teachers and will consist of 150 minutes for literacy skills for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Kindergarten through second grade students will have a literacy block consisting of morning message, phonological awareness, phonics, high frequency words, shared reading, small groups and literacy centers, writing workshops, language conventions, spelling, handwriting and read aloud.
Third through fifth grade students will have a literacy block consisting of bell ringer, specific Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills objective instructions, phonics and spelling, interactive read-aloud and vocabulary, shared reading, anchored reading and paired reading, guided reading, reading response, literacy stations, writing and grammar time, handwriting and oral language fluency.
Each category in the literacy blocks is specifically allotted a set time. “So bell ringer - 10 minutes, Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills instruction - 15 minutes, phonics and spelling - 10 minutes. Like you (Garcia) said, it’s all structured out, specifically minute to minute,” board member Joshua Overfelt said.
Garcia said, during her presentation, the literacy block will be counted for in the evaluation. Overfelt said teachers will be worried they may be “dinged” on their evaluations, if they go above the allotted time, and spend more time making sure students understand the material before moving on.
“When I said ‘evaluation’ I meant the principal’s evaluation,” Garcia said. School district Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios said nobody in the leadership team is going to play a “gotcha” game with the teachers.
“At the end of the day we’re all on the same team and we want the teachers to be experts at it. The principals know, without us telling them, that their job is to coach the teachers so that at some point we can match what the state is recommending … the purpose is for all of us to get better and not ding anyone,” Rios said.
Overfelt said he and other board members previously worked in the school system and understand a classroom of twenty-something students will require various accommodations.
“A specific time frame goes out the window, immediately to accommodate all those students. I know that there’s stress with the district about this, and hopefully we can reassure no one is going to get dinged for making sure a student is where they need to be at academically,” Overfelt said.
Board Vice President Linda Guanajuato-Webb said the instructional playbook consists of teaching methods that have been used in the past.
“Anchor charts, interactive word walls, that has all been done in the past because I used to do them. I know some of the teachers that used to be there used to do them. Obviously, there hasn’t been consistency in the program,” Guanajuato-Webb said.
According to Guanajuato-Webb, there are 686 students in third through fifth grade, in the school district, that did not pass reading. She said teachers will need to do something different in order to reach the failing students, otherwise those students will not pass “from now until the end of the year.”
“Some of the things in the program have been presented before and are working, but there hasn’t been any consistency in the program. That is something really vital for us to continue, because if our students are failing, we’re failing them. That’s not even counting the math students,” Guanajuato-Webb said.
If the number of failing students were promoted, then those students will currently be in the next grade level, according to Guanajuato-Webb.
Guanajuato-Webb requested a list from every campus, showing how many students, per grade level, are not at their current grade level. “At least beginning with first grade or second grade and moving on up,” Guanajuato-Webb said.
Guanajuato-Webb said the district should not have any students failing.
“Reading is one of the most important subjects ever. I hear my colleagues on the board and their valid concerns, because I have seen teachers testing in the hallway and it takes so much time from the instructional period and instructional day,” Board President Raymond P. Meza said.
Board Secretary Diana Gonzales said she would help in any way she can, and that there may be parents and retired teachers that would help out.
Another change will be the additional certification requirement for new teachers.
“By Jan. 1, 2021 any candidate wishing to earn a certificate, to teach Pre-kindergarten to sixth grade, must demonstrate proficiency in a science of teaching reading on a new standalone certification exam. So besides your teacher certification, they’ll have to get this separate certification,” Chief Human Resource Officer Aidee Garcia said.
Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills were updated for the curriculum, with phonics lessons now extending all the way to fifth grade and writing embedded into every content. Teachers in kindergarten to third grade will be required to attend a reading academy by the 2021-2022 school year, as it is required by HB3.
Teachers will now have to teach and analyze literary elements across various complex text structures and reading passages will now be more difficult, according to Garcia.
