The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District explained how distance learning functions, as students begin to receive assignments and classes are suspended for two weeks due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Instructional Officer Aida Gomez, North Heights Elementary Principal Maytte Soliz, Calderon Elementary Principal Jane Villarreal, fifth grade Teacher at Calderon Elementary Nelda Ortiz, and Director of Technology Integrations and Communications Rene “Reno” Luna, explained the current distance learning program as the school district continues preventions against the coronavirus or COVID-19.
According to the group, assignments are expected to go out by today or tomorrow. Online versions of the assignments are available through sfdr-cisd.org, and the group added some grade levels have yet to have assignments available online.
North Heights Elementary Principal Maytte Soliz said elementary students will receive two assignments per core content area for the week, which includes mathematics, science, English and history.
The two assignments are for grading purposes, according to Soliz, and students will also receive extended learning opportunities that are not for grading purposes.
Elementary schools are working on making sure parents understand which assignments are for grading purposes and those that are for extended learning opportunities.
Distance learning is different for secondary students, as the assignments are primarily based on the students’ class schedules and cover the entire week for each class, Aida Gomez, Chief Instructional Officer, said.
Gomez added parents were contacted by a child’s case manager and asked for which method of communication would be work best; online or physical copy.
The case manager is either the child’s homeroom teacher, for elementary students, or second or sixth period teacher for secondary students. Each case manager is in charge of a specific roster of students, Gomez said.
When a case manager is in contact with a parent, parents can address if their child is in need of basic materials such as paper and pencils; the materials will be mailed out separately.
Gomez added the assignments have supplemental material such as charts, diagrams and clear instructions for students to understand the assignments. Teachers are also working on online videos that will explain the assignments, Gomez said.
Nilda Ortiz said the transition to distance learning has been fairly easy for teachers. “All the procedures were in place and it was just a matter of contacting the parents,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz added communication is key during this time and parents can reach teachers by phone, email, Class Dojo or other forms communication used for the assignments.
Teachers are available between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the administration office is open until 4 p.m. during weekdays.
“We all have the best interest of our students in mind, and our community,” Jane Villarreal said.
