A 26-year old Mexican national from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction for conspiring with intent to distribute more than 40 kilograms of meth, the office of U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced.
Claudia Janeth Ozuna-Celaya pleaded guilty July 3, prosecutors said.
Monday, in Laredo, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo ordered Ozuna-Celaya to serve 87 months of imprisonment. Not a U.S. citizen, she is expected to face removal proceedings following the sentence.
During the hearing, the court heard evidence regarding how the meth was hidden inside her car’s tires which required the use of buzz saws and welding torches to extract the bundles. In handing down the sentence, the court noted Ozuna-Celaya brought poison into the United States and made matters worse by including her child in wrongdoing, prosecutors said.
Judge Marmolejo admonished her in that there was no excuse or justification for her minor son to be with her when she committed this crime.
On March 15, Ozuna-Celaya drove a white Audi with Nuevo Leon license plates into the inspection area of the Border Patrol checkpoint near Interstate Highway 35, north of Laredo. At the time, her 4-year-old son was present in the vehicle.
