During the time of the year when Del Rioans spend more time shopping, gathering with family and traveling for the holidays, the Del Rio Police Department offered some tips and advice for everyone’s safety. “Due to time spent away from home, our burglary rates can increase,” the department said recently in a statement.
When traveling, Del Rioans are advised to make sure the house is secure and consider having a friend or relative check in on the house. Another thing people can do to decrease the chance of burglary is turning on interior lights, a radio or television to make a house appear occupied, the department said.
Driving during the holidays can also be considered stressful, Del Rioans are advised to take precaution when on the road.
“Stressed, tired or impaired motorists may cause motor vehicle accidents,” the department said.
When traveling by vehicle, Del Rioans are advised to ensure the vehicle is properly maintained and have the tires inspected ahead of time.
An emergency kit with necessary tools should be prepared including flares, reflective traffic cones or triangles, in case of emergency.
Del Rioans are advised to plan ahead of time and know alternate routes before traveling. People should not drive tired or after drinking, the department said.
Drivers are encouraged to carry a cellphone and charger. Valuables should be out of sight and secured in the trunk or a covered storage area.
“The Del Rio Police Department’s mission is to keep you, your family and our community safe,” the department said.
