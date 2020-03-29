A second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Del Rio is travel-related, but a third case is not, Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said.
Owens on Friday morning said a third person in Val Verde County has tested positive for COVID-19.
“There was a third case confirmed Friday at 7:30 a.m. It is not travel-related. I’m real impressed because the patient’s family had already had begun to notify individuals the patient was in contact with, including the patient’s place of business and places locally where the patient has been,” Owens said.
“That person is feeling a lot better. That person is in self-quarantine at home and has been in self-quarantine since March 18,” Owens said.
The judge added Border Federal Credit Union President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Martinez told him Friday the individual in the third case works for BFCU.
Owens announced the confirmation of the second case from his office late Thursday afternoon. The announcement was followed later Thursday by a press release issued by the city of Del Rio.
“Just for the sake of transparency, we did have a case earlier that was rumored to be confirmed, another case of the coronavirus. I can tell you right now that as of a little while ago, the state has confirmed that,” Owens said of the second case on Thursday.
“The individual was tested on March 23, and the test results came in today. It is travel-related and right now, as we speak, the individual no longer has a fever, is what I was told by the hospital. He – and I say ‘he,’ but I don’t know if it’s a male or a female – is being monitored by the hospital,” the judge added.
Owens said the Texas Department of State Health Services will begin an investigation into the case.
“He (the individual who tested positive) is under self-quarantine, and some of the questions we asked a little while ago, and which I will get the answers to you as soon as I get them, has the individual been in self-quarantine since he got back from whatever trip he took? I don’t know that. I have asked the question, and that will be part of the investigation that the state will conduct.
“The other thing was, how many family members? Are there more of them? I don’t know that right now. I figured this was urgent enough to get this out,” Owens said.
“We are in the process of trying to get more information. Just so people understand that we’re going to do everything that we can to make sure that you understand, that you have all the information that I have,” the judge said.
Owens then reiterated the second individual who tested positive was tested on March 23 and has been under quarantine since that time. He said he does not know if the individual had been quarantined before March 23. He also repeated the hospital is monitoring the individual.
“If we get more information, we will make sure that you all get it just as soon as we get it. I know that this evening or earlier today, it was already rumored, it was on Facebook, but I will not put something out unless it’s absolutely confirmed, and as of 45 minutes ago, the state did confirm it. The hospital had told us earlier that it was coming, but I needed absolute confirmation from the state, and we will do everything possible to make sure that you all are informed,” Owens said.
“Is this a reason to panic? No. Let’s figure out where this individual has been. We’ll do an investigation, and as soon as we get those answers, we will get back to you. You all be safe,” Owens said.
Following his formal statement, Owens added the second confirmed case is not related to the first COVID-19 case confirmed in Del Rio on Tuesday.
A city press release issued Thursday notes the second case “has been determined to be related to international travel with no reported community exposure to the state since arrival back to Del Rio.”
“The patient is in stable condition and remains quarantined in their home under close monitoring by Val Verde Regional Medical Center (VVRMC) for the next 14 days,” the release reads.
Angela Prather, VVRMC public information director, said the second patient is being monitored by hospital personnel and by the Texas Department of State Health Services at least twice a day.
She said Thursday that monitoring includes calling the patient and asking the patient to keep track of their temperature.
Prather said all of the area’s entities are working together to prevent further spread of the disease and to keep area residents safe and informed.
