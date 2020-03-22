ACUÑA, México – A pesar de la contingencia sanitaria causada por el coronavirus COVID-19, todas las operaciones del Sistema Municipal de Aguas y Saneamiento de Acuña – a excepción de la atención en oficinas – continuará de forma normal, por lo que está asegurado el abasto de agua, informó José Luis Salinas Galán, Gerente General del SIMAS Acuña.
Entrevistado al finalizar la reunión del consejo consultivo, el titular del organismo de aguas, dijo que gracias a los ingresos extraordinarios que se obtuvieron en el mes de febrero, y al continuo compromiso de los usuarios en sus pagos, se logró una captación de 15 millones de pesos, y un balance positivo sobre de casi 2 millones.
“Nos fue extraordinariamente bien en el mes de febrero, gracias a la participación de todos los usuarios que cumplieron con su obligación de pagar el recibo… eso nos va a ayudar mucho en las acciones de mejoras para la eficiencia”, dijo.
“Vamos a ser cautos en esta contingencia, porque esos recursos nos van a servir para mantener la seguridad del abasto de agua”, enfatizó Salinas Galán.
“Comunicarle a la sociedad que el abasto está asegurado: SIMAS va a estar trabajando al 100 por ciento. Solamente suspendimos la interacción con los usuarios en el área comercial para protección de nuestros trabajadores, y sobre todo protección a nuestros usuarios”, agregó.
Hizo notar que, para pagos, se podrá hacer uso de cajeros automáticos, la modalidad de pago en línea en la página del sistema (www.simas.org), así como el uso de la app SIMAS Móvil para sistema Android, que también cuenta con opción para realizar el pago.
Sobre convenios, trámites y reportes, el Gerente General del SIMAS dijo que se están aprovechando las herramientas digitales y medios móviles para interactuar con el usuario y poder hacer diversos trámites.
Acuña guarantees water supply
ACUÑA, Mexico - Despite the health emergency caused by the coronavirus COVID-19, all operations in the Acuña Municipal Water and Sanitation System – with the exception of administrative offices – will continue as normal guaranteeing the water supply, General Manager José Luis Salinas Galán said.
Interviewed Thursday, at the end of the advisory board meeting, the head of the water department said that thanks to extraordinary revenue in February, and continued commitment of users making their payments, the department received 15 million pesos (USD 681,000 approximately), and has a positive balance of almost 2 million (USD 90,000 approximately).
“We did extraordinarily well in February, thanks to the participation of all the users who fulfilled their obligation to pay the bill ... that will help us a lot to improve our efficiency,” he said.
“We are going to be cautious in this contingency, because those resources will help us maintain the security of the water supply,” Salinas Galán said.
He said the water department will be working with the public 100 percent, and that interaction with the public in the commercial area was suspended for the protection of the employees and water users.
He noted that for payments the water system has ATM’s, online payments at www.simas.org, as well as the SIMAS Mobile app for Android system.
Questioned regarding how the service will be provided to users who fall behind on their payments, Salinas Galán said the department has digital tools for communicating and interacting with users, and they are currently being utilized to make proper arrangements.
