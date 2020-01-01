Kick off for 2020-2021 Miss Val Verde Pageant registration approaches and will give Val Verde County girls the opportunity to join the pageant’s royalty.
The kick off will take place Jan. 12, and interested girls can register for the teen or miss divisions. Girls within the sixth to eighth grade levels are placed in the teen division, while girls from freshman to senior grade levels are placed in the miss division.
The pageant is considered a journey for the contestants, as they grow through experience, Miss Val Verde Pageant System Director Claudia Lopez previously said.
Contestants will participate in a variety of events leading up to the pageant, such as the popular freeze modeling event.
2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Ariana Rodriguez and 2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Teen Natalia Sanchez will finish their reign, and crown the new queens April 18 at the Paul Poag Theatre.
The Mini Me Miss Val Verde Pageant will take place April 19 at the theatre, with an orientation and registration day Jan. 12 at the Ramada Inn at 4 p.m.
Parents and daughters interested in participating, and receiving a contestant packet or seeking more information, can contact Claudia Lopez, the pageant’s director, at (830) 488 5886 or by e-mail at claudia.lopez304@gmail.com.
