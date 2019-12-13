As part of their Caring for America service project, the Val Verde County Republican Women held Cookies for Cops on Monday, delivering homemade cookies to law enforcement officers in Del Rio and Val Verde County.
Republican women member-made cookies were collected last week and delivered with Christmas cheer and gratitude, thanking law enforcement officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Del Rio Police Department, and Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication to keeping our community safe.
Republican women participating in the delivery include: President Carrie Martin, Secretary Carole Cooper, Elva Goodman, Carol Pendergrass, Pat Butterworth and Carmen Gutierrez.
The cookie drive was part of the ongoing Val Verde County Republican Women community outreach project.
The National Federation of Republican Women established the Caring for America program, which is based on the belief that problems can be solved most effectively through the generosity and combined energies of individual citizens.
