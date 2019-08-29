With scorching temperatures reaching deep into the triple digits for consecutive days, the weather broke Wednesday an all-time record for the city of Del Rio.
The high temperature recorded continues to break a historical record established 67 years ago, in 1952, when the number of consecutive days reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more stretched to 27.
Wednesday was the 32nd consecutive day reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more this year, Schreiber said.
By recording 28 days of 100 degrees or more, the month of August became the hottest August since records began, in 1906. In 1952 August had 27 days of 100-degree or more weather, followed by 2011 and 1911, both years with 26 days of 100-degree or more heat, according to Schreiber.
The consecutive 32 days of 100-degree heat this year began on July 28.
Del Rio is looking at high temperatures over 10 degrees higher than average, according to Schreiber.
Due to the heat, citizens were advised to stay cool and hydrated during these days. Excessive heat is the deadliest weather event in the United States as a whole, and second deadliest in the state of Texas, according to Schreiber.
Schreiber said the easiest way to avoid these dangerous conditions is to stay inside an air conditioned area and keep in mind pets also need to stay cool. Citizens working outside are encouraged to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.
