Border Patrol agents across the country, including the Del Rio Sector, are adjusting to a new reality, securing the border and living with the threat of COVID-19.
“I wanted to let the public know about some of the things we’re doing to adjust to our new reality,” Acting Del Rio Chief Patrol Agent Doyle Amidon said in a telephone interview Monday.
The Del Rio Sector and other Border Patrol sectors have been discussing the mounting threat posed by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, for about three to four weeks, Amidon said.
“Some of the more aggressive measures that we’ve taken have only been within last couple of weeks. Our goal is to be able to continue this important border security mission in this new environment. We took a look at the different ways we could work social distancing into what we do, understanding that’s not always easy, because no matter the technology or innovations we have, an arrest always requires an agent to make contact with a person. They must put hands on a person,” Amidon said.
Limiting the risk to the majority of the workforce has been a key objective, Amidon stressed.
“We do that, of course, by doing the social distancing that everyone else is doing, six feet away, and really important is that we provide our agents with personal protective equipment, so we have really been leaning forward. We always have about three months of that equipment on hand, but based upon projections for what’s happening now, we went overboard a little bit trying to make sure our agents have what they need. We were trying to predict and understand the threat as it increased,” Amidon said.
“We were prepped and ready for this. We make sure the agents know that everyone who has contact with undocumented migrants or folks arrested in general, that they’re all trained in proper use of the equipment and they wear it,” he added.
The protective equipment includes gloves and different types of masks, the N95 mask being the most common.
When agents apprehend undocumented migrants, the agents outfit the migrants with the protective equipment as well, Amidon said.
“We’re doing a lot of different things designed to reduce exposure and really protect a lot of different people. We’re trying to use these measures to protect the American people. We’re trying to use these measures to protect folks we would arrest and obviously, we’re also trying to protect our workforce,” the chief said.
Amidon admitted some of the new protocols have represented real change for the agency, which he called “a traditional brick-and-mortar operation.”
“My standing orders are if an employee can work at an alternate work site, if they can use technology to keep their missions going, I’ve asked them to do that, especially the professional staff, the human resources and admin sections, we’ve got the vast majority of them working at alternate work sites if they have the equipment to do that,” Amidon said.
The Border Patrol also has a platform it uses to conduct virtual meetings with key staff.
“It’s just like they’re here,” he said.
Further innovative measures have been taken to minimize agents’ physical contact with each other, the chief said.
“We’ve really taken a play from other agencies’ playbooks on how they do operations. What we’re doing right now, which we’ve really never done before, is we are sending agents home, and they’re working from their homes, with marked Border Patrol units, so the community will likely see just under 300 folks across the sector doing that. So a lot of people across the sector will be seeing marked units parked in front of residences,” Amidon said.
The innovations are creating operational efficiency, the chief pointed out.
“This is a difficult time, but I think that we’re going to come out of this thing stronger than we were, because we’re learning a lot about how to do this virtually,” Amidon said.
Formerly, agents came to “muster” at the station prior to the start of their shifts.
“They would drive their personal vehicles to the station, they would go to muster and sit in muster 20 or 30 minutes while they received information and their assignments and vehicle keys and then they would go out to their area,” he said.
Working from alternate sites saves the agents’ time and gives them more “time on target,” Amidon said.
“Now agents are starting from their residence, and they know what their assignments are for at least two weeks in advance, and what we’re really trying to do is have their assignments as close to their residences as possible, so we’re saving a lot of time. If you look at all efficiencies we’ve gained, that’s a lot more hours of actual operational time on the agents,” he added.
Amidon said he has also reduced the number of people physically present at meetings.
“For example, my staff meeting that we normally have on Mondays and Thursdays, we would generally have 20 people or more crammed into a room. Now there’s probably four or five people in the room. Everyone else is dialing in, to include the patrol agents in charge at all of the stations,” Amidon said.
Amidon said he believes the Border Patrol’s mission overall has seen no negative impacts from the precautionary steps.
He pointed out agents in the field have always had to “balance the threat.”
“That threat, the threat of a communicable disease, has always been there, and sometimes you have to balance that threat with the threat of not finding a weapon on someone. We’re still having our regular encounters as we’ve had in the past, and the agents are handling that as they’ve always handled it,” he said.
The new protocols for limiting contacts have had an upside, too, the chief said.
“One of the things we did for the first time ever for this sector was to administer an oath of office virtually, and that worked out pretty well. . . I called and administered the oath via Facetime. The cool thing was he was sitting in his parent’s home in Connecticut, and he had his entire family there. This allowed people to participate. We like families to attend the swearing in, but sometimes they can’t make it down here. This technology is going to let us really open it up to include families.
“It was very nice to talk to this young man, and swear him in the presence of his uncle, who is a current police officer, and his father, who is a recently retired police officer of 30 years. It was just an amazing thing,” Amidon said.
