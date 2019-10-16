Juan Jose Patino, a 36-year-old Del Rio resident, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of tampering with or fabricate physical evidence on Oct. 6, police records show.
According to his arrest report, Patino was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded at 11:04 a.m. on that date to the intersection of Eduardo Street and Gillis Avenue, on the city’s south side.
Patino was arrested after a police officer conducted a traffic stop on a white passenger car, due to an expired motor vehicle registration, his arrest report shows.
The report also shows that police officers located narcotics inside the vehicle as a result of the stop.
Patino was charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony; he was also charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams, a second degree felony, and with tampering or fabrication of evidence with the intent to impair, according to his arrest report.
He was transported to the police station for booking and processing, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.