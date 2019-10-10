People from the community attended a vigil on Friday, outside the Little Acre Nursery parking lot, and gave thanks for the addition of a pro-life billboard.
The vigil consisted of local citizens and church representatives praying for approximately an hour in the parking lot, and was followed by a rosary at the Del Rio Civic Center. The location the vigil was set up at was underneath the pro-life billboard sign, that can be seen at the intersection of Kings Way and Veterans Boulevard.
The sign reads “Take my hand not my life…” and features a baby sitting on the corner. Underneath the message is a phone number directing people to the Amistad Pregnancy Care Center.
The center provides diapers, clothing and other types of services, aside from pro-life information, according to local citizen Jim Waimer.
Waimer said October is National Respect Life Month and the vigil was meant for the community to give thanks for the billboard sign.
Recently, there were two pro-choice billboards set up in the city of Del Rio.
According to Waimer, a majority of the local community is pro-life and people raised funds to put up the pro-life signs. “The community stood together,” Waimer said.
During the vigil, attendees were given the opportunity to share their insight on the situation. While pro-life does spark controversy, Waimer said the vigil was not meant to promote teen pregnancy.
Waimer acknowledged teen pregnancy is apparent in the community and nationwide, but those at the vigil want to support teens in a pro-life matter and not ignore teen pregnancy.
“Life is a gift from God. He’s the only one that determines who comes and goes,” Waimer said.
Amongst attendees were representatives of the Amistad Pregnancy Care Center, Sacred Heart Church Parish Priest Rev. Pius U. Ezeigbo, Pastor Tommy Sondag and Associate Pastor Phillip Scheller.
Following the vigil, a rosary was held at the Del Rio Civic Center led by St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Administrator Father Jaime Paniagua.
Waimer confirmed a life chain event will be held on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. outside of the civic center. The intent of the event is for attendees to create a life chain, where people hold hands and stand in one continuous line.
The event will consist of silent prayer for an hour and pro-life signs will be displaced along the life chain. Waimer said the life chain is typically done the last Sunday in the month of October, for the community of Del Rio.
According to the official life chain website, the event is a “visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that abortion kills children and that the Church supports the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception until natural death.”
The Del Rio event consists of many religious denominations, not just Catholic, according to Waimer.
The vigil and the upcoming life chain have all been coordinated by the Del Rio for Life organization, according to Waimer. The organization has been around since 2013.
