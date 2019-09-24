Del Rio Economic Development Corporation members say they want to look at the corporation’s short- and long-term economic development goals for the region and how the corporation can work to make those goals a reality.
Members of the economic development corporation (EDC) discussed the goals at their luncheon meeting on Thursday, following a presentation from former EDC board president Frank Larson.
Larson urged the board to support a planned expansion of lanes at the Del Rio Port of Entry, reconstruction of Frontera Road and the purchase of a large property adjacent to Laughlin Air Force Base.
EDC board member Jerry Simpton said he agreed with “99 percent” of what Larson had told the group.
Simpton also addressed a statement by Oriana Fernandez, the city’s economic development director, who told the EDC board the Del Rio City Council members have expressed an interest in meeting with the EDC to discuss economic development goals.
“As far as our interaction with the (city) council, I’m not opposed to that, for us meeting with them, but before we do, we need a game plan, and what I would recommend is, the focus of (our) next meeting be strategic planning as to what we need to be doing and the way we ought to be advising the council on spending the EDC money,” Simpton said.
He said the county will be going out for bids for the construction of Frontera Road in October and within 60 days will know how much the project will cost.
Simpton also said Customs and Border Protection has asked for the city’s help and support in the construction of the additional lanes at the port of entry, “but they haven’t gotten far enough into it to know what the city’s going to need to do.”
EDC Board President Leonel Martinez Jr., too, said he agreed with most of Larson’s presentation, adding, “These are great projects, and we need to look at them.”
City Attorney Suzanne West told the EDC members that any project presented for funding should be filtered through the corporation’s funding guidelines.
EDC board member Manuel Pacheco asked if assisting the county with paying for the reconstruction of Frontera Road would fall within those guidelines.
West said the EDC could look at the number of jobs that might be retained as a result of an improved road.
“You talk about Red Lobster and Academy. This is what I tell people. Businesses go where they’re going to make money. No business is going to come to Del Rio hoping that they’re going to make money. Nobody’s going to invest in us if we don’t invest in ourselves. That’s the bottom line. They don’t go to Eagle Pass because they like them better. They go to Eagle Pass because they’ve done their studies and they’ve done their commitments,” Pacheco said.
Pacheco said he believes if the city and county “have good infrastructure, things will develop around that infrastructure.”
He added most area residents have no idea how much money is cycled through the Del Rio Industrial Park.
Simpton said he would also like the EDC to look at “a third or fourth industrial park” in the area.
EDC board member Eddie Amezcua Jr. said he would feel more comfortable “if we had all our ducks in a row” before meeting with the city council.
“I agree. Are we under a time restraint?” asked EDC board member Dr. Michelle Brown.
Fernandez said they were not.
