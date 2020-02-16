Like it or not, we have another presidential election cycle at our throats.
TV programming is full of candidate debates, campaign stump speeches and detailed news analysis. In the past, I have recommended the immediate use of the mute button whenever these abominations appear on your screen.
On second thought, I may have done a disservice to the readers of my columns by over-selling the virtues of watching presidential debates with the sound off.
Human nature being what it is, curiosity will get the best of some of you, and you’re going to turn the sound up and actually listen to the candidates.
This is perfectly natural. It’s sort of like when you notice the milk in the refrigerator has curdled, but you smell it anyway. It’s human nature and nothing to be ashamed of. (Not the second whiff, though. That’s perverse.)
The first thing you will notice with the sound turned up is the candidates appear to be speaking English. Everything they say sounds familiar, their intonations and cadences seem perfectly normal and their vocabulary seems to be much like your own.
But at the end of every speech you find you don’t know any more than you did at the beginning. If anything, several million of your brain cells died in the interim, and you’re actually less informed than you were at the outset.
This is no accident. The politicians at the microphone are speaking a language indigenous to Washington, D.C., and largely unknown elsewhere. Just like at the football game where you can’t tell the players without a program, you can’t understand the candidates without a dictionary.
I’ll try to translate. Bear with me.
ALGORERITHM – Similar to an algorithm, but redesigned by Al Gore. The mathematical process of counting and recounting the votes until you get the outcome you think you deserve. (See also FLORIDA, INSANITY.)
BI-PARTISAN – A misspelling. It should be “buy-partisan” and is virtually interchangeable with the past participle “bought-partisan.”
CAUCUS – Misspelling of “carcass” but means the same thing.
CLIMATE CHANGE – What the Earth’s climate has always done and will always do, with or without the meddling of man.
DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISM – Regular, everyday socialism, but with lipstick.
SOCIALISM – The philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery – Winston Churchill.
SOCIALIST – Same as a communist, but with a useless liberal arts degree.
GLOBAL WARMING SKEPTICS – Those who notice the books have been cooked and the polar bears have not.
GUN FREE ZONES – Government-designated shooting galleries for the mentally impaired.
INCOME EQUALITY – The theory that society functions best when everyone has attained the same level of wretchedness.
LIKELY VOTER – A person who habitually lies to pollsters, as in “That’s a likely story.”
PERFECTLY CLEAR – Totally opaque, especially when said with a straight face looking directly into the camera.
PERIOD – A rhetorical flourish denoting the preceding sentence was a complete fabrication.
POLITICAL CORRECTNESS – The mistaken assumption you can avoid stepping in dog poop by pretending it’s not there.
POLL – The idea that people will be most honest about their political preferences when interrupted at dinner.
PRO-CHOICE – The belief that passage through the birth canal is the best protection against the death penalty.
PRO-LIFE – The belief that guilt is too rich a gift not to be spread around.
REPARATIONS – The idea that the past can be cleansed by the application of cash in the present.
TWO-PARTY SYSTEM – Similar to a two-party check, and held in the same high regard.
WEALTH RE-DISTRIBUTION – I’m not qualified to comment on wealth re-distribution, inasmuch as I never got in on the first distribution. I think the distributors skipped my house, and the re-distributors will do the same.
This is just a sampling, of course. It’s like Steve Martin once remarked – “Those French! It’s like they have a word for everything.”
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Feb. 16 - Do A Grouch A Favor Day; 18th - National Drink Wine Day; 20th - Cherry Pie Day (With a crumble crust - Yummm.) Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
