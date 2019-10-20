The cities of Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña reaffirmed their friendship Friday night at Amistad Dam, during the traditional “Abrazo” or embrace ceremony, held at the international boundary line.
Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano and his mother Paulita Lozano, along the side of Acuña Municipal President Roberto de los Santos and wife Martha Alicia Cisneros, started out the traditional ceremony in front of the eagles sculpture.
A fest featuring Folkloric Ballet Yumari, as well as students from Del Rio, provided the cultural touch to the ceremony organized by the International Good Neighbor Council.
U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, Texas’ 23rd District, was honored as 2019 Mr. Amistad.
This year the ceremony celebrated the 59th anniversary of the treaty signed by U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Mexican President Adolfo López Mateos, which kickstarted the construction of the dam.
The dam, originally intended to be named Devils Dam due to the proximity of the Devils River, was named Amistad Dam honoring the good relationship between both presidents.
The ceremony also included city, state and U.S. officials, who embraced with their Mexican counterparts.
Tania Pérez, on behalf of Mexican representative and former Acuña Mayor Evaristo Lenin Pérez, hugged John Byers, who attended the ceremony with congressman Will Hurd’s office.
International Good Neighbor Council - Del Rio Chapter President Elsa Reyes embraced City of Acuña Tourism Director Aiza Montemayor.
Laughlin Air Force Base 47th Training Wing Commander Col. Lee Gentile embraced Mexican Brig. Gen. Gilberto Martínez, Mexican Army Acuña garrison commander.
Consul of Mexico to the U.S. in Del Rio Carlos Obrador embraced U.S. Consul in Nuevo Laredo Kathleen Flachsbart and Consul of Guatemala in Del Rio Tekandi Paniagua.
Alberto Crispin Huerta hugged Amistad National Recreation Area Superintendent Chris Ryan, while Mexican Customs representative Karina Rodríguez Limón embraced U.S. Customs and Border Protection Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores.
The celebration continued Friday night at the Del Rio Civic Center with a reception, while the parade, arts and crafts and concert were scheduled to be held over the weekend.
More on the Fiesta de la Amistad will be in Tuesday’s edition of the Del Rio News-Herald.
