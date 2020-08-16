Del Rio City Council members expressed concerns Tuesday about Del Rioans still using city parks along the creek, as well as efforts to reopen the Amistad National Recreation Area on weekends.
The discussion came during Tuesday’s council meeting, following presentations on COVID-19 activities by the city manager, city emergency management coordinator, county/city local health authority and the police chief.
Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. said he had a few comments on the presentations.
Carranza said he, Mayor Bruno Lozano, Councilwoman Elizalde De Calderon, City Manager Matt Wojnowski and City Emergency Management Coordinator John Sheedy met Friday with Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. for what he termed a “brainstorming” session.
“I want to thank the mayor and the county judge. They are the ones who gave us the blessings to start moving forward on all this. We started doing some number counts, and I think, in total, the county has, with doctors, RNs and tracers, they could be approaching or in the process of hiring, they’re going to end up with at least 15 people, and on the city side, we’re going to end up with a team of about the same size,” Carranza said.
“I think this is a really great effort that we’re putting together. We’re going to have a good-sized task force. We get compared to other cities, that we’re not doing enough, but I think this is going to be great, and I want to just thank both EMCs (emergency management coordinators), Rowland Garza from the county and John Sheedy from the city, and the two doctors. They’re phenomenal, the phenomenal work that they’re doing, and the roles they took on putting this joint effort together. Everybody has stepped up so that we can make this work for the city of Del Rio,” Carranza added.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said she had a question for Del Rio Police Department Chief Fred Knoll Jr.
“I’ve been getting a few calls, people are asking if the creek walk is open early in the morning because they’ve been spotting people out there between seven and eight in the morning, and I’ve told them that it’s supposed to be closed, and I wanted to know if you’ve had any calls to that effect or if your officers patrol that area early in the morning?” Salgado asked.
“We have not had any specific calls. Thank you for bringing that to my attention, and what I may need to do is adjust our times. We are letting our regular patrol staff handle (creek patrol) until 8 o’clock, and at 8 o’clock we begin the patrol functions, specifically there, running all the way through 10 o’clock in the evening, and our regular patrol staff, in the vehicles, take over after that,” Knoll responded.
“If there are people down there utilizing the creek walk that early in the morning, I will definitely put a little more effort down there and maybe adjust our hours, and again, we’re not looking to jam anybody up or give tickets, but if we do have people that are violating, we certainly need to know about it because, again, this is about public safety, not about trying to give tickets, but if folks don’t want to comply or try to cheat the hours, then we’ll do what we have to do,” the chief added.
Salgado said one of the callers mentioned that he had gone out to walk in the evening and was told by patrolling officers that he could not walk there. She said the man then told her that friends of his had advised him to go early in the morning.
“No, the park, 24/7, has been shut down to any recreational activities,” Knoll said.
Councilman Rowland Garza, who also serves as the county’s emergency management coordinator, said he wanted to thank all of those involved for their hard work.
“EMC John Sheedy, Chief Knoll, Mr. Wojnowski, for all the work that’s being put in. Of course, yourself, mayor, and I echo the statements by Councilman Carranza, we appreciate you helping lead this effort as well, and I know that Councilwoman Elizalde De Calderon has been involved as well, along with everybody else.
“Just one comment as it relates to the lake. I know there are a lot of questions and concerns. Mayor, if I may, we haven’t taken an official position, but would it be possible to ask Dr. Gutierrez what his view is on this particular matter, as least as it relates to some of the public questions that are being asked?” Garza added.
Gutierrez said he would answer the question about the lake.
“Yes, I’ve been working with Superintendent Chris Ryan. I know I’m supposed to generate a letter in support. There are a couple of things about the lake. People go to the lake for two reasons: One is to go and hang out at one of the popular locations, Governor’s Landing, for example,” Gutierrez said.
“I think people have good intentions when they go to the lake that they want to keep distancing in mind. Of course as the morning or afternoon goes on, there’s more and more people, and it’s hard to distance when people are having fun, and we don’t want to take that away from people. . . It’s summer time. Time to let loose and enjoy the sun. But during the pandemic it’s hard to do that. I know Mr. Ryan had some measures in place to enforce the distancing. It’s hard for a park ranger to go out there to a very popular area that’s fully congested and say, ‘Hey, you guys need to go home.’ It’s a task that’s almost impossible to accomplish. So consequently, those areas have been shut down.
Gutierrez said he has no quarrel with fishing and boating as long as social distancing is maintained.
“If those things could be implemented and enforced, I’m all for it. I know there’s a lot of people who are very unhappy,” Gutierrez said.
“I’m all for having fun in the sun, but sometimes these things aren’t possible. I know it’s upsetting to a lot of people, because it’s their God-given right to go to the lake and have fun, but the public health comes first,” he added.
Lozano thanked all those executing the council’s wishes and directions.
“I also want to thank my council colleagues for always having my back during this entire pandemic, beginning in March when I read the first declaration. It was a joint effort, and has been from the very beginning,” Lozano said.
Lozano expressed the council’s continued support for Gutierrez and the work he is doing.
“We can’t let our guard down anytime soon. Unfortunately, we need to get through this until there’s a vaccine out there for mass distribution,” Lozano said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.