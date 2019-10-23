We all experience change and transition in life. Sometimes life is exciting, dynamic, and we feel on top of the world. And then just as natural seasons changes, our world can be turned upside down in an instant!
Life changes and transitions can be tough.
Life seems to operate in seasons. Some parts of life are like spring: new beginnings, a fresh start, a brand-new job, or a creative opportunity. Starting things always feels so exciting, so invigorating, and so hopeful. Summer is when the living seems easier. Relationships are thriving, work seems effortless, and the pleasant days are long. Autumn brings a cool, refreshing change, but always a reminder of days lost and the reminder of what lies ahead.
Life changes makes us remember (and long for) the past; we leave friends for a new chapter, say goodbye to a loved one, or move for another opportunity.
And then, as certain as ever, winter arrives. The cold, bitter harshness of a season that tests the fortitude of us all. It poses the question: how strong are you?
When life’s winter seasons fall upon you – through loss of a loved one, the end of a great chapter in your life, or the termination of something you couldn’t imagine ending – many times, we are overcome with grief. How did this happen? How long will this endure? Will I survive? Am I strong enough?
Winter has a way of testing the resolve of people, rewarding those with grit and determination with the hope of spring. When you find yourself in life’s winter moments, here are three things you can do during this season of life.
1. Be intentional. Purposely set your mind to be positive. Tell yourself “this winter season will not define me; this too shall pass”. Spring is on its way!
2. Trust your own resolve. You’re a lot stronger than you think. Remind yourself of how you overcame past obstacles and strive even stronger.
3. Tough times do not last, tough people do. Tough situations can add to our story and build character. Remember to surround yourself with supportive relationships and take care of yourself.
4. Understand the time and season. There are some people who are in your life only for a season. Trying to hold on to friendship past the season causes the relationship to sour.
King Solomon of the Bible understood life seasons, he wrote:
To everything there is a season,
A time for every purpose under heaven: A time to be born,
And a time to die; A time to plant,
And a time to pluck what is planted; A time to kill,
And a time to heal; A time to break down,
And a time to build up; A time to weep,
And a time to laugh; A time to mourn,
And a time to dance;
A time to cast away stones, And a time to gather stones;
A time to embrace,
And a time to refrain from embracing; A time to gain,
And a time to lose; A time to keep,
And a time to throw away; A time to tear,
And a time to sew; A time to keep silence,
And a time to speak; A time to love,
And a time to hate; A time of war,
And a time of peace.
It’s the season, for healing for our Nation. We have more in common which unites us, than that which divides us.
We are the United States of America, one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all!
Enjoy the journey!
Dot High-Steed is a Health and Life Coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
