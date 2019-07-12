Next week, Casa de la Cultura, in conjunction with the Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio, will host a Frida Nicho workshop Monday through Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m.
This month Casa de la Cultura and the consulate will celebrate the life of Mexican folk artist Frida Kahlo.
“Throughout the year we work with the Mexican consulate and create special workshops, like the ‘Nicho,’ to add some culture and tradition to the arts,” Casa de la Cultura Executive Director Lupita De la Paz said.
“Nichos,” displays resembling a shadow box, are decorative boxes placed upon tables and pedestals to display folk icons, religious icons and or heroes.
The workshop ties in with a current photo exhibit, “Una Sonrisa a Mitad del Camino,” held at Casa de la Cultura featuring Diego Rivera and Kahlo. The photo exhibit was displayed at Casa de la Cultura on July 5 as part of the First Friday Art Walk.
The workshop is designed for adults and children ages 12 and older. It is also free to the public.
De la Paz added all supplies will be provided throughout the three-day workshop. Seating is limited and De la Paz encouraged people to call and sign up for the workshop.
Those interested in the workshop can call Casa de la Cultura at (830) 768 2247 to find out more information about the workshop or to reserve a spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.