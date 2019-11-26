Journalists have prided themselves in being the bastions of the free-press valiantly “speaking truth to power,” but recent revelations show they shamelessly kowtowed to the prominent, powerful progressives. Shocking! Utterly shocking! Sarcastically said ...
The media conglomerates are in cahoots to protect the elites and punish the everyday people by pushing their propaganda and keeping us in-line with their agenda.
If you’re sick-and-tired of being lied to, if you want to see the light-of-truth and aren’t content to be kept in the darkness-of-deception, if you want to see what real, undercover investigative journalism looks like, then be thankful for Project VERITAS. You’ll be amazed at all the courageous whistleblowers that are willing to put their livelihood and their life on-the-line for the sake-of-truth.
If you honestly believe that Jeffery Epstein, a convicted sex offender charged with sex trafficking for high-profile clients, killed himself, then by all means continue living in your make-believe world where everything is “nice and rosy and comfy cozy are we” and “we’re gliding along with the song of a wintry fairy land.”
ABC covered-up for Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton, who were implicated in Epstein’s cadre of sexual predation of under-age girls.
The so-called news-network claimed it didn’t run the story because it “didn’t meet ABC standards.” Oh, yes, those same high-standards of journalistic-integrity that were used to smear Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice and berate Nick Sandmann, a young boy from a Catholic high school who attended the March for Life in Washington, DC.
NBC covered-up the infamous Harvey Weinstein story which was the genesis of the “Me Too” movement, and for their not-so-shining-super-star Matt Lauer, both of whom are master-manipulators and sexual abusers.
There are clearly two divergent rules; those applying to conservatives and those to progressives. Smear and tear-down the conservatives; cover-up and protect the progressives by painting-a-pretty-picture of the progressives and setting-out on a seek-and-destroy mission of the conservatives.
That’s why Americans don’t trust the news media.
