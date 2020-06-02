Monday dawned damp and gray. Low gray clouds hung heavy in the sky, and the air smelled like rain.
I had gone to the Rincon Del Diablo along the San Felipe Creek – where it is much easier for me to meet the face covering and social distancing canons imposed for the time being on city parks – on Sunday morning, but a gentle drizzle that began on my trip to south Del Rio became an honest-to-goodness downpour when I arrived.
I sat in my car for a few minutes, waiting for the rain to abate, but when it didn’t, I decided to return home. Not being made of sugar, I don’t mind bird watching in the rain, but it’s hard on the optics I carry.
As I stepped out of the car on Monday morning, I heard a bird singing from the top of an old mesquite tree growing near the city lift station. I glassed the bird, but it was not immediately familiar; unusual, because I know most of the birds in the Rincon pretty well. They are as known to me as a group of old friends.
The bird was nondescript. It appeared mostly olive, maybe with some touches of yellowish-green, in the gray morning light. Its appearance only deepened the mystery.
But as I continued to listen, its high, sweet song jarred some memory deep in my brain. The song was vaguely familiar. Painted Bunting came to mind, so I looked up “Painted Bunting” on my phone.
The Audubon society’s web site includes recordings of birds’ songs. I selected the first recording and found out the bird I’m listening to was, in fact, a Painted Bunting.
This is what Cornell has to say about the Painted Bunting’s song:
“The Painted Bunting’s song is a series of short, musical phrases of thin, sweet, high-pitched notes lasting about two seconds. When establishing territorial boundaries in the spring, the male may sing nine to 10 songs per minute from several perches within his territory. Neighboring males often sing back and forth at each other, a territorial behavior called countersinging,” Cornell said.
I also learned that immature male Painted Buntings look like females of the species – an overall greenish yellowish unmarked by the garishly colorful plumage of the adult males.
Based on the “totality of the evidence,” I’m calling the singing bird an immature male Painted Bunting.
I listened to the young bunting for a while before my attention was drawn by another songster, this one a male Morelet’s Seedeater, one of the Rincon’s “specialty birds.”
The male Morelet’s have been much in evidence here this spring, singing while perched conspicuously from open perches scattered throughout the area.
Before too long, the sky threatened to open up again, so I made my way home, happy to have seen – and heard – these two feathered singers.
