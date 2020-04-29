A local organization encouraged Del Rioans to make a statement by donning a piece of clothing as part of a national awareness campaign on Wednesday.
BCFS Health and Human Services - Del Rio encouraged the community to wear jeans on Wednesday, April 29 as part of “Denim Day” and share the photos online.
BCFS Health and Human Services Family Support Specialist Tracy Wayne Richardson and his buddy Rowland the Lion, as well as Miss Val Verde contestants and reigning queens joined the campaign by sharing pictures of themselves in jean clothing.
BCFS stated online each jeans wearer was doing it for the purpose of raising awareness against sexual assault.
The awareness campaign was created and is organized by California-based organization Peace Over Violence. The organization created the campaign in 1999, after becoming aware of a sexual assault incident in Italy and wanted to draw attention to the piece of clothing that caused controversy.
The incident took place in the 1990s, in which a teenage girl was assaulted by an adult male.
According to Peace Over Violence’s website, the man was convicted of rape and sentenced to jail, only to later appeal the conviction and claim the act was consensual.
“The Italian Supreme Court overturned the conviction and the perpetrator was released. A statement from the court argued that because the victim was wearing tight jeans, she had to help him remove them,” the organization’s website states.
This statement came to be known as the “jeans alibi” and the incident and court’s decision caught the attention of international media, according to Peace Over Violence.
The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, primarily known as RAINN, states statistics show an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds with young adults between the ages of 18-34 at the highest risk of assault.
Young women are higher at risk of being sexually assaulted, yet at least one out of every 10 victims is a man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.