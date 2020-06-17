Del Rioans are once again free to swim and splash in the cool, clear waters of the San Felipe Creek.
Del Rio City Council members during a special meeting Tuesday voted 5-2 to reopen the creek for recreational activities, though the mayor warned if positive COVID-19 cases are traced back to interactions along the creek, the local health authority could close it again.
Still off-limits, though, are creek side facilities, including barbecue grills, picnic tables and playground equipment, and the consumption of alcohol is prohibited.
Council members made the decision after a long discussion and several votes on how to reopen the creek, initiated by Councilman Raul C. Ojeda.
“I’d like to discuss a plan to open the creek, the parks adjacent to the creek. I think it’s imperative that we discuss it at some point,” Ojeda said.
“Do you have any suggestions on the plan that you would like to see come to fruition for opening up the creek?” Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano asked.
“I think we should form a plan, for maybe two weeks, maybe after the Fourth of July,” Ojeda said.
Ojeda said he would like to include a prohibition against the use of alcohol in any plan to reopen the creek side parks, saying he believed allowing alcohol would result in more people congregating in the parks.
Lozano asked Del Rio Police Department Chief Fred Knoll Jr. to give his thoughts on prospective reopening of the creek.
“As far as opening the creek and allowing people to enjoy the water, especially with the heat, I do not see any issues, nor have I heard any evidence that it will continue the spread of the COVID-19 virus. What concerns me are your touchable surfaces, your playground equipment, benches, things of that nature,” Knoll said.
“Like I’ve said before, from my perspective, if we’re not going to open the waterways, keeping the parks open, even for recreation, still creates issues for the officers having to constantly monitor people. If people know the parks are going to be open strictly for the ability to go cool off in the water, take your kids to enjoy the creek, we can police those other areas and make sure people are staying safe,” the chief added.
Knoll said he also agreed with Ojeda’s suggestion to prohibit alcohol in the parks.
“I think limiting alcohol is a perfect addition to that plan. I don’t think we need to be entertaining or worrying about those kinds of problems right now. If we want to consider letting folks enjoy the creek, I would support that, but the alcohol, things that lead to large congregations, barbecuing and stuff like that, I think we need to use a great deal of caution, especially with the rise in the numbers (of new COVID-19 cases),” Knoll continued.
As he has stated on previous occasions, the police chief said he understood the public’s frustration.
“Officers have been handling this with a great deal of sensitivity. We have had a few citations for those who choose not to respect the requests to leave, but I will tell you, 90% of the folks that we have had contact with have been compliant. As soon as we bring it to their attention that they’re not allowed, some are confused, but most apologize and immediately gather their things and leave,” Knoll said.
He said officers have issued a total of six citations regarding violations of park usage restrictions.
“I think we need to start allowing people to swim but not congregate or grill or use the equipment,” Ojeda said.
Ojeda then made a motion “to allow the waterways to be open, but to not allow the use of grills, no food or alcohol and restrict use of playground equipment.”
Ojeda’s motion drew no second, and the motion died.
When the mayor asked if there was any further discussion, Councilman Jim DeReus asked for a clarification of Ojeda’s motion.
DeReus asked Ojeda if his motion would allow park visitors could bring a cooler of their own food.
“My intention is that people don’t grill or bring alcohol to the premises,” Ojeda said.
DeReus then made a motion “to open up the parks to include the use of facilities, whether it is grills, pavilions and the playground equipment as well as the creek.”
Lozano gave the second and asked council members if they had any comments.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said she was still concerned about the rise in local COVID-19 cases.
Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon said she would consider a planned reopening of the creek, but not of the grills and other park equipment.
Ojeda said he would like to keep park equipment off limits and again advocated a step-by-step approach to reopening.
Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. asked DeReus if his motion included allowing alcohol consumption in city parks along the creek.
“I would say comply with current city ordinances,” DeReus replied.
Carranza said he wasn’t sure how long the city could keep the creek parks closed, but worried aloud about the recent rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases here.
Before the vote, Lozano pointed out that the local health authority has the authority to close any building, facility or park if it is found to be a source of new infections.
The council then voted on DeReus’ motion.
The motion failed on a 3-4 vote, with DeReus, Lozano and Ojeda voting in favor and Salgado, Elizalde De Calderon, Carranza and Councilman Rowland Garza voting in opposition.
After spending some time discussing city facilities used for sports, the council resumed its discussion of the creek side parks.
Ojeda made a motion to open the creek and waterways for public use, but to continue prohibiting use of other park facilities like playground equipment and grills and to prohibit the consumption of alcohol in the parks.
DeReus gave the second, and the council voted 5-2 to approve the motion.
Ojeda, DeReus, Elizalde De Calderon, Carranza and Lozano voted in favor of Ojeda’s motion, and Garza and Salgado voted in opposition.
Following the vote, Garza said, “We struggled with the issue of letting people walk along the creek, with respects to patrolling. I just feel now, this poses an even greater challenge to try to police or patrol the area with opening the waterways and prohibiting individuals from getting on the playground equipment and not drinking. That is going to be a huge task, and so my only comment is a week ago we were addressing a five-hour window of concern and if that task was difficult, I believe now the task has become monumental in allowing there to be proper patrolling of those areas. To me, it doesn’t make sense. . . I feel this is going to be extremely difficult to enforce, and what is the penalty for noncompliance?”
City Manager Matt Wojnowski said compliance will be based on current ordinances “and our police force will have to do the best that they can.”
