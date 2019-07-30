A Del Rio man was recently convicted of assault, drugs, and burglary charges, and received a sentence that will keep him in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility for seven years.
Ruben Marquez, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty to manufacture of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, one gram or more less than four grams – enhanced; burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault – enhanced, and assault family violence with prior conviction – enhanced.
A seven-year sentence for each one of the charges was given to Marquez in the 83rd Judicial District Court by Judge Robert E. Cadena.
District Attorney for the 63rd/83rd Judicial Districts of Texas, Mike Bagley, said the sentences will run concurrently.
The charges stem from Marquez’s participation in two different incidents taking place last year.
On April 24, 2018, at around 8:55 a.m. Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of Riojas Street for an assault in progress.
While responding, law enforcement officers were advised the actor fled to a neighboring house after assaulting several people in the household. The man, who had forced his way into the residence where a woman was assaulted, was identified as Marquez.
According to witnesses’ accounts on the record, Marquez ran inside a trailer at the 1200 block of San Felipe Avenue, where he was later found and arrested.
Marquez had a criminal trespass warning for both addresses. After entering the residence police officers found him hiding between the closet wall and a bed headrest.
According to one of the victim’s account, a woman Marquez had been dating for just over a month, Marquez assaulted her after getting into an argument.
The drug charges stem from an Oct. 9 incident, when police officers responded to a disturbance at the 400 block of North Main Street. According to court records a man called the police after getting into an argument with Marquez.
The man told police officers Marquez had pulled a gun on him.
Upon checking on Marquez at the residence, the officers discovered he was in possession of approximately 3 grams of crack cocaine.
Marquez, according to court records, stated the gun was a BB gun. The charges were enhanced due to Marquez’s previous convictions.
The case was prosecuted by Bagley, First Assistant District Attorney Roland Andrade, with Border Prosecution Unit investigator for the district attorney’s office Steve Gallegos as the investigator.
“The conviction of Marquez makes the community of Del Rio will be a better, safer place. My office will continue to prosecute violent criminals who endanger others with their actions and illegal drug activities,” Bagley said.
