A vehicle caught on fire at the Val Verde Regional Medical Center Rural Health Clinic parking lot, 801 N Bedell Ave., Thursday afternoon, prompting the Del Rio Fire Department and Del Rio Police Department to respond.
Patients, clinic staff and drivers passing by witnessed how the vehicle – a subcompact Chevy sedan – was consumed by the blaze, totaling the front of the vehicle.
