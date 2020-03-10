The Del Rio Building Standards Commission has ordered building demolitions on two more properties.
The commission during its Feb. 26 meeting ordered the demolition of a dilapidated storage shed at 1007 Taini St. and the removal of a fire-damaged vacant house at 710 Rio Grande St.
Commission Chair Isidro Valdez Fernandez announced the opening of the public hearing to determine if the two buildings at 1007 Taini St. met one or more of the city’s five conditions to be deemed a dangerous building.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook first spoke about the notice requirements for the building and said they had been met.
“I have spoken with the owner, Diana Meña. She is not here tonight, but she is in agreement with me that the structure needs to be cleaned up, the property needs to be cleaned up. The two structures are the main house, and then there’s small storage shed in the back yard.
“I think, and she agrees, that the storage shed needs to be entirely removed. The yard needs to be cleaned up. There’s tires and such. She needs to re-secure the structure, the windows and the doors, but the (main) structure’s still pretty solid, and she intends to paint it and sell it,” Cook told the commission.
He added Meña has already hired a contractor to remove the storage building and to clean up the yard during (the second or third week of) March.
“I find that this structure, at 1007 Taini, meet two of the five conditions of the section (of the city’s code of ordinances), that it’s a fire menace, and it’s open and insufficiently secure, and that’s primarily this small warehouse,” Cook said.
He gave a history of the main building and reviewed with the commission a series of photos taken on site.
“I think removal is the best option for the storage structure in the back yard. I don’t think the (main) building needs to be demolished, particularly since the owner already has a contractor scheduled,” Cook said.
“So your recommendation is to demolish the storage unit?” Commissioner Hector Canales asked.
“Demolish the storage unit, clean up the yard, re-secure all the windows and doors now, and then, as she said, she intends to spruce it up, paint it and sell it. She didn’t give me a time frame for that,” Cook said.
“I’ll make that motion then, as you recommended, secure the main building, windows, doors, et cetera, clean up the property and demolish the storage structure and provide some sort of schedule for the main building,” Canales said.
Commissioner Jesus Salgado gave the second.
“The only problem I see is that it’s on a slab foundation, and it looks awfully low to the ground,” Salgado said.
Cook replied there are no floodplain or floodway issues with the property, as far as he knew.
“That was the only question I had. Other than that, it looks repairable,” Salgado said.
Commissioner Tomas Robles asked Cook if he had been inside the structure, and Cook replied he does not generally enter the structures under review.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the motion.
710 Rio Grande St.
The commission next considered the structure on the lot at 710 Rio Grande St.
Cook told commissioners the owners are deceased, but the owners’ son-in-law, Ruben Rodriguez, was present at the meeting.
“This house was, in my view, destroyed by fire; actually, by a couple three fires. It’s on a big corner lot, but the owner believes that the floor and the foundation can be reused after the walls and the roof are removed, so keep that in mind,” Cook said.
“I think this structure, at 710 Rio Grande, meets all five of the conditions of the section. It’s uninhabitable, it’s in danger of falling and injuring persons and property, it’s still a fire menace, it’s damp and unsanitary, and it’s open and insufficiently secured, and I think the photos bear that out,” he added.
Cook reviewed a history of the house and directed the commissioners’ attention to a series of photos he had taken on-site.
“The Cantu family has lived in the house for decades. A billing account was first opened (with the city) in 1964, and it was closed in May 2003. I think the fire damage is to 100% of the structure. Most all of the windows are open and damaged, and there are also some tires in the yard,” Cook said.
He said the first fire report from the residence was of a mattress on fire in 2013, and there were two fire calls to the house in 2018.
“In the early morning hours of July 12, 2018, the house was engulfed in flames. The fire department put the fire out. A few hours later, some plastic reignited, and they came back,” he said.
“The structure would require, in my opinion, substantial reconstruction. I think it’s beyond repair. I can’t say one way or another as to the condition of the floor and the structure beneath, but certainly the stud walls, the siding on those stud walls, the roof are beyond repair,” Cook said.
Rodriguez told the commission he and his wife want to put the title to the property in his wife’s name, but that has not been done.
“We’re going to demolish it ourselves or get a contractor to help us out. How much of a time limit do we have? I was thinking maybe part of the flooring might be good, but (we won’t know) until we take off the top. And if we can, we were going to rebuild on the flooring, but if not, we’ll decide whatever. If we can, we were going to try and rebuild on the flooring. If not, we’ll demolish the whole thing,” Rodriguez said.
“When you say you’re trying to see about demolishing, have you contacted contractors already?” Commission Chair Isidro Valdez Fernandez asked.
“No, not yet,” Rodriguez said.
“We’re willing to work with you. I understand there’s an exploratory thing you need to do as far as the floor, and I’m in agreement, I think the floor may be salvageable, but until we actually see it, we can’t make that determination, but we have to take down the structure because our goal is to make it safe,” Canales said.
“Find out how much it’s going to cost for you to knock it down. This is a time-related thing. You’ve got to move on this. . . We need to know that you’re committed to it. If you come in with that and a financial statement saying you’re going to take care of it, we say good for you and you’re not going to see us anymore,” Commissioner Tomas Robles said.
“What if we decide to wait? Say, a year or two? As long as (the contractor) has cleaned it up, can the floor stay there?” Rodriguez asked.
“Your first step is to knock it down. Then you decide how much it’s going to cost you to do the rest and if you want to do it. If not, knock the rest down,” Robles said.
When Rodriguez asked again about a time limit, Robles said the first step is to knock the house down, then return to the commission to discuss his next steps.
“I’ll make the motion that we tear down the structure, and we’ll give you 60 days to do that. We also want you to clean up the lot. The tires, that presents another issue. You need to get rid of the tires, and once you demolish it, it’ll be up to you whether you feel that you can reuse the foundation that’s there, so coordinate with Mr. Cook on that,” Canales said.
Fernandez gave the second, and the commission approved the motion unanimously.
