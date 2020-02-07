As I sat there and watched the two latest members of Del Rio High School’s student-athletes family announce their intentions to play in college, I took some time to realize what that actually meant.
First of all, it meant sacrifice. Being a student-athlete isn’t just succeeding on game day. It’s days of practice, hours in the weight room, eating right, sleeping well, and that’s just the athletic side of the equation. As it’s been pointed out countless times by current San Felipe Del Rio CISD Athletic Director Ric Smith, it also means being the best student you can possibly be.
When you commit to being a student-athlete, your life as a regular student is over. Your grades have to be better than everyone else’s. You can’t mess up. Sometimes that means having to study by a solitary light, crammed in the back of a bus as you and your teammates roll on down the highway for the next few hours after a game.
It doesn’t end there. It means you need support from a host of people around you. Some of them will have your best intentions at heart even when you don’t agree with what they say. They’re your therapists, your coaches, your cheerleaders, your nutritionists, your masseuse, your spiritual advisor and your teammate. Often times they’re disguised as your mom or your dad or even your grandparents. They’ll often remind you that it’s only a few inches from a pat on the back to a kick in the pants.
And when all of that stuff falls into line, there’s still your coaches who are there to bring you back down to earth when your ego inflates to the size of the Goodyear Blimp. You scored two goals? Why didn’t you score three? You took the top time in your last race? Why didn’t you hit your personal record? It’s not that they want you to feel bad about what you’ve done, it’s because they want you to always strive harder. The harder you work, the more you push yourself, the greater the success and the greater the reward.
The best coaches know how to tear down an athlete and build them up again. I listened as coach Jesse Limon brought up his morning talks with Tarleton University commit Kyndal Gladson and I could feel their bond because for him it wasn’t about creating a better athlete, but a better person. I listened as coach Isabel Treviño nearly broke down talking about how Leianna Jimenez was part of her first class as a coach and how much her success meant to her. Later, Jimenez, who gave up the fight and just let the tears flow, spoke of how Treviño was her role model and how much it meant to play for her.
That’s what makes a college-bound student-athlete. The ability to succeed and remain grounded. There’s plenty of time to puff out your chest and remind the world what you can do, but not everyone will see the time and effort you put into getting to that point. The truth is they don’t need to see it. All they need to see are the end results, and for Jimenez and Gladson, that means using those athletic skills to go to college and earn an education that will help carry them through the rest of their lives.
I wish both girls the best of luck going forward and look forward to the next signing ceremony.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
