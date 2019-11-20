A Del Rio man was recently arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument and with theft, after Del Rio Police Department Officers recovered counterfeit money and items allegedly purchased with the deceptive bills, police records show.
Joseph Andrew Guajardo, 20, a resident of the 200 block of Mendez Street, was arrested on Oct. 31, at approximately 8:16 p.m. at his place of residence, according to police records recently released.
Records state that on that date officers contacted an individual who wished to report the theft of an Xbox One gaming console by a subject who used counterfeit money, records show.
Police officers, according to a report, made an inventory of the items taken, and found Guajardo during a follow up.
Guajardo, records state, also had an active arrest warrant, and was found to be in possession of the Xbox One, as well as a black Galaxy cell phone which had just been reported to the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office.
The cell phone had been purchased with counterfeit money, the seller of the phone was contacted and wished to pursue charges, records state.
Guajardo was arrested and transported to the police station, where he was charged with forgery of government or national instrument, a third degree felony, and with theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750, Class B misdemeanor, he also had an active warrant for his arrest, records state.
Among the evidence listed as recovered is the Xbox One console, Xbox controllers, video games and currency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.