United Medical Centers has opened its third Del Rio clinic, and clinic staff celebrated the event with a grand opening ceremony Friday.
“We want to congratulate United Medical Centers for coming into our neighborhood. A clinic like this has done wonders for the neighborhood. It looks great, and we welcome you all, not to Del Rio, because you are already here, but to District 1,” Del Rio City Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. said at the start of Friday’s event.
He read a proclamation issued for United Medical Centers (UMC), which has clinics in Eagle Pass, Del Rio and Brackettville.
UMC’s latest Del Rio clinic is located at 119 E. Academy St.
“United Medical Centers has been a stable medical facility in our community. UMC has now expanded to a newly-acquired medical facility to support the patient needs of the Del Rio community, and the additional facility will be known as the ‘UMC East Academy Clinic,’ and this clinic will offer the highest quality, affordable and accessible health care services to the residents of Del Rio and surrounding communities,” Carranza read.
The proclamation also noted UMC provides medical services to more than 35,000 individuals in Del Rio and the surrounding communities, and the new East Academy clinic “will provide health care services to children, pregnant women, working families, patients with chronic medical conditions who have difficulty finding access to health care.”
Carranza proclaimed Friday, Feb. 7, as “United Medical Centers East Academy Clinic Day.”
Representatives of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce joined Carranza, UMC leadership and UMC East Academy Clinic staff in a dual ribbon cutting ceremony formally opening the new medical facility.
Del Rio Hispanic Chamber President Sergio Diaz and Abram Rodriguez, chair of the Del Rio Chamber’s Red Carpet Ambassadors, presented UMC leaders with plaques indicating the new clinic’s membership in the respective chambers.
“We want to thank United Medical Centers for taking over this (building). If you live on this side of town, you can see the difference, day and night, that this made, as far as the maintenance and the lighting. It’s great, and of course, the investment they have made in our community,” Blanca Larson, executive director of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, said as the plaques were presented.
Diaz thanked UMC leaders and the clinic staff presented for the ceremony.
“Thank you, guys; thank you so much,” Diaz said before leading those present in a round of applause.
“We really appreciate you all making this investment in the community. UMC already makes a big investment in our community, and we appreciate that,” Rodriguez added.
Carmen Gutierrez, regional liaison for U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, presented UMC leaders with a U.S. flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol.
“On behalf of Congressman Will Hurd, he would like to thank you for the work that you are doing, not only here in Del Rio, but in all the surrounding communities. The investment in jobs and services, expanding the services to better provide for the needs of our citizens,” Gutierrez said.
William Worrell, United Medical Center chief executive officer, thanked everyone for attending the ceremony and thanked the clinic managers and staff for the work they have done in getting the new clinic up and running.
Dr. Gaston Zylberg, UMC medical director, was also on hand for the festivities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.