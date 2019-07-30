City parks and recreation advisory board members recommend a portion of the grounds outside the Women’s, Infants and Children (WIC) Center along the San Felipe Creek be used as an educational community garden.
The parks and recreation advisory board made the recommendation after hearing a presentation by Bernadine Peter, who introduced herself to the board as Val Verde Regional Medical Center community outreach manager, said she has been working for the last 15 months with the children and adults of Del Rio.
“We noticed the children of Del Rio have a really poor health status, especially when it comes to pre-diabetes, early hypertension and obesity. So (I) decided as a dietitian to work with children to start eating healthy, and I’m finding it really difficult because we have to work with school food service vendors. There’s a lot of cultural changes that we are trying to encourage parents to make, so we discovered a good way, from my research, is to help kids garden. We found out through research that gardening helps kids eat the actual vegetables that they grow,” Peter told the parks board.
Peter said she turned to the city for help with her project, called the “Garden Green Zone.”
“I approached (Assistant City Manager) Mr. (Manuel) Chavez and asked him to help find some city lot, and the city donated two FEMA lots. We are still looking for volunteers, but by the time the city came through, the school had graduated that particular class that was going to volunteer, the CTE students. We also have a master gardener in place, Nancy Masterson, from Sul Ross State University,” Peter added.
She told the parks board she is now hoping to start the first phase of the project, noting the WIC building at 200 Bridge St. has an existing water meter and a fenced lot where the proposed garden could be sited.
“Gardening not only helps kids connect to Mother Nature, but they can take advantage of its health benefits,” Peter said.
She noted she is trying to establish partnerships with the schools, the city and the hospital to make the garden a success.
“I think we can make this work, but we need the help of the city to okay it,” she said.
Peter Ojeda, parks board president, said this is the type of project members of the board have been discussing.
“It’s good for our students and our youth, but it also transitions into adulthood and having that care and respect for the environment, the produce you take and what’s going in your body. I fully support this project,” Ojeda said.
Parks board member Joe Joplin asked if the area is currently being used for anything else, and Peter replied it was not.
“There’s no additional infrastructure that needs to be put in place. There’s already a fence for that area, so on our end, is there anything you require from us?” Ojeda asked Community Services Director Esme Meza.
“We just need a recommendation from the board if you support this project, so we can move forward,” Meza said.
She said the second phase of the project, which would involve at least one lot purchased by the city using FEMA money after the flood of the San Felipe Creek in 1998, would cost more, since that lot does not have an existing city water connection on the site.
When parks board member Roy Musquiz Jr. asked where those lots were located, Peters said they were across Bridge Street from the WIC Center adjacent to Sidney Blanks Park.
“What’s the annual cost of running that; do you know?” parks board member Roland Andrade asked.
Peter said she believed the start-up cost for the garden would be about $500 to buy equipment, plants and seeds, and the garden would not cost more than $1,000 a year to operate.
“It’s all going to be volunteer work, and I think if the city pays for the water, you won’t really have any cost,” Peter replied.
She told the board she was sad to see that “we are expanding dialysis centers, but not growing more gardens.”
“It’s very hard to teach older kids to change their eating habits, but if we talk to the elementary school kids and the middle school kids, I think it will have a big impact on the future of our community,” said Peter.
The parks board then voted unanimously to support the “Garden Green Zone.”
