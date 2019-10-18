Border Federal Credit Union celebrated International Credit Union Day on Thursday in a big way with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new East Gibbs Street branch.
Maria Martinez, Border Federal Credit Union president and chief executive officer, welcomed more than 100 credit union members, members of the BFCU board of directors, well-wishers and members of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, to the ribbon cutting, held in the parking lot outside the new building, 600 E. Gibbs St.
“Finally, we’re here, celebrating this great, great day,” Martinez said as she opened the event.
“Today is a very special day. Not only are we performing the ribbon cutting for this beautiful, beautiful building, but we’re also celebrating a special day in the credit union world, and that is International Credit Union Day,” she added.
Martinez gave a brief history of the new building, noting the former structure on the site had housed the credit union since 1980.
“The building that we demolished was our main office for more than 23 years, and then we just outgrew it,” Martinez said.
The new building is more than just a pretty façade, she said.
“With this new building, we’re able to offer new technology, and we incorporated a couple of remote teller stations that are inside. We also have more drive-through lanes, and our ATMs have been upgraded. We’ve invested a lot of money into this renovation,” Martinez said.
Martinez thanked the managers of the East Gibbs branch, Griselda Hurley and Gina Perez McNeal and the members of the BFCU’s board of directors, including chair Mark Crosby, vice-chair Dora Alcalá, secretary Celestino Hernandez Jr., assistant secretary Jerry Neighbors, treasurer Chris Ryan, assistant treasurer Alejandro Garcia and member Victor Morris.
“Today is a celebration, a celebration of our members. You have a brand-new building. You have new services, new technology, excellent staff and an excellent management team,” Crosby said.
Martinez also thanked a variety of other persons who she said were instrumental in making the construction possible, including Roger Dorpinghaus and his son Andrew Dorpinghaus of North American Builders Inc., and Mark Brown of Frontera Construction of Del Rio.
Martinez also thanked members of the BFCU staff.
Finally, Martinez thanked credit union members for their patience during the construction.
Del Rio City Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado was on hand to read and present a proclamation designated Oct. 17 as “International Credit Union Day” in Del Rio, and Mike Delker, representing Cornerstone Credit Union League, unveiled the “Juntos Avanzamos” flag, awarded to credit unions that are part of the Juntos Avanzamos network, a designation awarded credit unions which are committed to serving Hispanic communities.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests were invited to tour the new building.
