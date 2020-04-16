With stay-at-home orders in place, schools shut down and plenty of members of the Del Rio community having more time in their hands than they usually do, a local nonprofit has a need and is reaching out to the community looking for help.
Brooke’s Blossoming Hope For Childhood Cancer Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization normally focusing on donating headgear for boys and girls battling cancer, is stepping up to the plate amid the COVID-19 epidemic, and is now donating face masks for children with cancer.
Jessica Hester, Brooke’s Blossoming Hope founder, started a new effort through a Facebook page under “Masks 4 Kids With Cancer.”
Hester, who was inspired by her late daughter Brooke to help children with cancer, is now reaching out to the community of Del Rio, looking for volunteers who can sew, and asking them to donate homemade face masks.
Hester said Brooke, who died at 8-years-of-age in 2015 after several years of battling cancer, knew she had to wear a mask in public.
“She fought stage IV neuroblastoma cancer from age three to eight and never reached remission. Her immunity was almost always too low to go anywhere without a mask and hand sanitizer in tow,” Hester said in a message posted to the page.
Hester said children battling cancer are at greater risk of catching an infectious disease because they receive treatments that knock back their immune system so greatly, even common germs that don’t affect the general population can be life-threatening for them.
“Ever heard of pseudomonas? C-Diff? These germs live on common surfaces in our homes and cars and pets and yet … they don’t kill us. They aren’t a threat to our life. But children with cancer can be afflicted even by a common cold, to the point it can take their life,” she said.
Even after they beat cancer, children can have low immune systems for years, she said.
Hester said during the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is urged to stay home, but some children still need to go to the hospital to get their treatments.
“These children need their chemo and radiation and immunotherapy and scans to live and fight a bigger battle than many of us face in a lifetime. Cures are happening ... but these babies, kids and teens need masks as do their 24/7 caregivers who must travel to and from appointments with them,” she said.
Hester said for more information and donations Del Rioans can visit the Facebook page at Masks 4 Kids With Cancer, or reach out to the foundation directly at buddies@brookesblossoms.org or visit the website at www.BrookesBlossoms.org
