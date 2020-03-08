Del Rioans can enjoy live performances and protect the planet during the annual Yukfest concert on April 4.
Twelve bands are lined up to perform at Yukfest 12, with many coming from out of town. The out of town bands performing include Madaline, Executioner, Some Kind of Nightmare, the Palatines, Uptown Creepers and more.
Local punk band, the Code 88s, will be performing and hosting the event, in conjunction with the Casa de la Cultura.
Del Rioans that take recyclables to the event will receive free entry. The concert is meant to encourage others to recycle and protect the planet, as Earth Day is celebrated in April.
In addition to the bands and free entry, Razor Heron will be providing haircuts throughout the event. Heron is a barbershop located in San Antonio.
Code 88’s drummer Gustavo Chapa added this is the first time a barbershop will be offering haircuts during the event.
The Slums Skate Shop from Eagle Pass will also be present, selling skateboards and skateboarding gear, Chapa said.
According to Chapa, the skate shop was previously present at a different event and this will be the shop’s first time at Yukfest.
Broken Match and Armpit of Texas, both local food trucks, will be present selling food throughout the event.
The event is open to all ages and doors will be open at 3 p.m. on April 4. More information on the event and updates can be found on the Yukfest 12 or Code 88s social media outlets.
