United Medical Centers (UMC) in Del Rio celebrated National Health Center Week and Patients Appreciation Day with a health fair on Friday.
Citizens were able to attend the clinic and receive free supplies during the mini health fair. The clinic offered free health screenings and announced their free dental screenings for children in sports.
Along with the screening, parents will be able to have their children receive a custom made athletic mouth guard, for a cost. Children attending the HeadStart program can also receive a dental exam, at a low cost.
Parents are encouraged to call and schedule an appointment at (830) 774-1700 as both offers are valid until September 30.
During the health fair, UMC San Felipe Center held a proclamation ceremony with Council Person at Large Diana Salgado. Salgado presented the proclamation to UMC Chief Executive Officer William Worrell.
Salgado added during the proclamation, the efforts of the clinic do not go unnoticed as the staff provides services for citizens, even if they have difficulty paying for them.
Worrell thanked the UMC employees for providing their services to the community and invited citizens to take the opportunity to stop by the clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.