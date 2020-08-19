Del Rioans who have recovered from COVID-19 should consider donating plasma, as those donations could help save the lives of their friends and neighbors, a local doctor says.
Dr. Noe Musquiz operated his private medical practice in Del Rio from 1993 until the end of 2018.
“Being retired, I wanted something else to do that didn’t involve patient care, but still involved staying in the health profession, so the plasma center here, Talecris Plasma Resources, needed a consultant to evaluate their by-laws and look at their standards as they related to the World Health Organization and European health authorities, because they are a German company, so they have to meet all those standards as well as all the laws and regulations in the United States,” Musquiz said in a telephone interview on Monday.
Musquiz said he also heads Talecris’ local laboratory.
Talecris Plasma Resources is located at 829 S. Main St.
“The local center, all they do is collect plasma. They don’t process it,” Musquiz explained.
As research on COVID-19 progressed, plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients began to be used as one method of treating the disease, and Musquiz said as the COVID-19 crisis progressed in the local area, he and Dr. Aurelio Laing began talking about the local plasma collections.
Musquiz said he told Laing that the plasma was only collected here.
“From here it goes to different places, for instance, North Carolina, and from there it goes to Europe, and the final release is from Germany. The company sends it to the vendors, and the vendors dispense it,” Musquiz said.
“Whole blood is made up of a cellular component and the liquid, fluid part, which is the plasma. The plasma is collected here, and all the cellular component is returned to the donor,” the doctor said.
Using special procedures, components of the collected plasma are separated.
“One of the things that is separated out is antibodies, so if you’ve had the COVID-19 infection, your body has produced those antibodies, and those can be separated out and removed and given to symptomatic patients who are hospitalized with the disease,” Musquiz said.
He emphasized one plasma donation from a recovered COVID-19 patient can yield antibodies for six to eight COVID-19 patients still battling the infection.
According to the COVID-19 dashboard graphic published on the city of Del Rio and Val Verde County web sites on Monday, more than 1,200 persons in the local area have recovered from COVID-19.
Musquiz said the donated plasma antibodies are administered only to hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
“It does save lives. For each plasma donation, you may be saving between six and eight lives,” Musquiz said.
Persons who have recovered from COVID-19 and who would like to donate their plasma, must weigh between 110 to 400 pounds, must be between the ages of 18 and 69 and must live within 50 miles of Del Rio.
Anyone who wants to donate plasma is urged to call Talecris at the following number: 1-866-363-2819.
Prospective donors will first undergo a phone screening process, Musquiz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.