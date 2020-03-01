Oh, never mind. You voted early, didn’t you? You have already cast your ballot for whoever you want to win in the primaries – national, state, and local. Me? I don’t usually do early voting. How am I supposed to make an educated decision if the campaigning is going to continue after I vote? So, I do the Election Day thing. But those of you who voted early have already done your civic duty. So, good for you! I’m proud of you!
I voted in my first election – a city election – back in November 1971 – just one month after I turned 18. Since President Nixon had signed the 26th Amendment into law giving 18-year-olds the right to vote the previous July, I was one of the first 18-year-olds to vote in the United States.
As a female, I am well aware that Aug. 18, 2020 will be the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution guaranteeing the right to vote to all women. Yeah for all my 18-year-old sisters this year – go forth and vote!
I asked a young woman if she was planning to vote. She said, “I don’t do politics.” That response brought out my “older and wiser” mode as I told her voting is not about politics. It is about celebrating your citizenship, your freedom to choose, and your opportunity! Then, after all that, can you imagine my disappointment when I found out she was not even registered to vote?
Here are some typical reasons for not voting and responses to them that I found on yourvotematters.org:
• “I’m too busy!” – Darn, it’s too late for early and mail-in voting to work for this one.
• “It doesn’t matter who you vote for … they’re all lying politicians!” – Well, one of them is going to win no matter what. You and lots of others can choose the one who reflects your values.
• “My one vote won’t matter.” – If all the eligible people who stayed home had actually voted, they could have easily swayed the election results.
• “My partner will cancel out my vote anyway.” – Well, yeah … assuming there are only two candidates on the ballot. Remember, Tuesday is a primary election.
• “I don’t know the issues or anything about the candidates.” – Remember when you used to cram for a test the night before? You can do that again. There is lots of information out there just waiting for you to evaluate.
Yes, your one vote may not do much by itself. You know, one raindrop will not make a huge difference to a seedling either. But look what happens when a bunch of raindrops get together. We can flood the world with votes for the men and women who share our views on how to make this world a better place for all.
For Life Question #10, write about how you feel about your relationship with the United States of America. Write a little or a lot. Just write!
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
