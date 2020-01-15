The third annual Co-Ed Batting for Belles softball tournament was held Saturday, at Hogan Park by the Queen City Belles Booster Club. The opening ceremony was hosted by Belles Booster Vice President and Alumni Claudia Lopez Cruz, the national anthem was presented by a group of Queen City Belles.
The celebrity guest for the first pitch was Astros infielder Jack Mayfield.
Ten teams played their hearts out to benefit the Queen City Belles. At the end of the night Young Guns took the third place, the second place was for Elite Co-Ed, and first place honors were for NPN.
The female MVP recipient was Mari Ponce, and male MVP recipient was Ernie Cervantes.
The Queen City Belles gave a special shout out to supporters and sponsors including Texas Community Bank, Raspa King, Orange Design Signs and Graphic Solutions, Law Office of Ray Meza, Jr. , DJ Sammy Lopez, Buffalo Wings and Rings, City of Del Rio, Face Painting by Jessica, Castle Bounce the Original, Amistad Bank, Marco’s Antojitos, Zambros BBQ, Skillets, T-Shirts Etc., Three Aces Screen Printing, and the Del Rio News-Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.