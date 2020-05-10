Val Verde Regional Medical Center has removed its spiritual care coordinator after several controversial social media posts came to light.
Lindsey Ward, who was introduced as Val Verde Regional Medical Center’s spiritual care coordinator in January, was removed from that role late Wednesday afternoon. The initial announcement introducing Ward to the public has been removed from the hospital’s official web site and from its official Facebook page as of Thursday morning.
Val Verde Regional Medical Center was made aware of the comments Wednesday afternoon.
“The situation has been taken care of,” Angela Prather, director of marketing and public relations for Val Verde Regional Medical Center, said.
The Del Rio News-Herald has made repeated attempts to contact Ward and has thus far been unsuccessful.
The accusations come from a page on Facebook titled, “Im from Del Rio Texas……..Where??” which highlighted several of Ward’s posts along with the now-deleted post from the hospital’s official Facebook page introducing Ward. The Del Rio page’s post was made public early Wednesday afternoon.
Ward is being accused of making offensive posts under various Facebook accounts. Those posts include links to articles, memes or cartoons and personal comments that could be considered sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant and hateful toward other religions and races.
Late Wednesday afternoon, one of the accounts had removed all its posts until December 2015, while another one was made private.
By Thursday morning, all accounts linked to Ward were no longer accessible. “Sorry, this content isn’t available right now. The link you followed may have expired or the page may only be visible to an audience you’re not in,” a message greeting visitors read.
According to the now-deleted page on the hospital’s web site, Ward previously served as a jail chaplain and youth pastor. It also said he had served as a volunteer chaplain at the hospital prior to accepting his new position.
A LinkedIn page under Ward’s name identifies him as an “independent real estate professional.” Listed under experience is “Minister of Teaching,” at First Presbyterian Church in Del Rio from January 2016 to present. His roles, according to the site, include minister of teaching and preaching.
However, Ward’s role with the church is not that of an ordained pastor or an elder, according to Rev. Robert Mueller, a pastor in the Presbyterian Church USA and a moderator of an administrative commission assigned to take leadership of the Del Rio congregation.
Mueller explained that the church had not had a pastor for the past four or five years. He said because of that, Ward, a member of the congregation, was asked to supply preach.
“He is not a pastor in Presbyterian Church USA or any church, as far as I am aware,” Mueller said in a telephone interview Thursday morning. “He is not an elder and has not been ordained as an official church leader.”
Mueller said members of the congregation reached out to Presbyterian USA because it appeared Ward, through his preachings, wanted to push the church into a different denomination.
“The words he was preaching was very divisive,” Mueller said. “We were alerted to this and called in to help. There were plenty of people who were very unhappy from what he was saying from the pulpit.”
Mueller said he had not heard Ward’s preachings in person or via recording, but said several of the core members of the church here, which has a congregation of fewer than 20 people, were members of his congregation in San Antonio. Mueller did add that he was familiar with Ward and had met him several times through committee and commission meetings.
“I know Lindsey and there’s a sharp edge to his way in the world, but that’s not the only piece to who he is. He is a very helpful member to the church in other ways, such as tending to the property, helping with repairs and being a friend to others in the community,” Mueller said. “However, his religious views are not the view of the majority or any of the views of Presbyterian Church USA.”
Mueller said the Facebook posts had been brought to his attention Tuesday.
“So the concern that our commission has had is that he is not leading worship. He does not get to function as a member of a ruling body should another be put in place at that church, he is not teaching and he is not reading,” Mueller said.
Because Ward is not ordained, he cannot be removed from the church because of his behavior, whether it be theologically or for any other inappropriate behavior.
“Freedom of conscience is something we guard very dearly. We do not have a way to excommunicate people because someone’s views differ,” Mueller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.