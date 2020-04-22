The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees announced an alternative graduation plan will be ready by early May with the input of the graduating class, after four alternative graduation plans were presented to board members on Monday.
Superintendent of Schools Carlos Rios presented the alternative plans to board members during a regular meeting on Monday night. Board members did not take action that night, but Rios stated an alternative plan would need to be decided upon by May 7.
Board members unanimously agreed the decision to choose the alternative plan is not only up to them, but also to the graduating seniors. “I think they’re all great choices, but I think this is a matter for the seniors. Only the seniors should vote, that’s just my opinion … It’s the reality, they’re going to be voting in November, most of them are going to turn 18, give them the first experience to vote,” board member Fred Contreras said.
“They’re in a unique setting. They’re the generation that was born during 9/11 and now they’re having to graduate during COVID-19,” Board member Joshua Overfelt said.
Board Vice President Linda Guanajuato-Webb asked if it was possible to have senior votes tallied and results ready by May 7. Rios responded it would be possible as long as the best course for voting was made possible for the seniors.
Rios said he is looking to set up a meeting with senior class officers in order to get their input on the best graduation alternative, best method for the senior class to vote and if there were any other alternatives that were not thought of at the time.
“These are just the culmination of ideas that I gathered in talking to other superintendents during the weekly discussions I have with them, input from different community members, a handful of students reached out,” Rios said.
The first alternative plan consists of holding graduation ceremonies for two days at the SFDRCISD Administration Building and Student Performance Center. A maximum of 100 students per ceremony would be allowed during the two days, with parents and extended family unable to accompany the graduates inside the building.
Parents would be able to view the ceremony from the live broadcast that day and guest speakers would be present at all ceremonies.
The second alternative plan consists of holding the graduation ceremonies in the Walter D. Levermann Stadium parking lot or the Del Rio Civic Center parking lot, with multiple ceremonies taking place throughout the course of a week. Similar to the first option only 100 students would be allowed per ceremony.
Graduates and parents will be able to view the ceremony from a parked car, as each graduate will be called individually to collect their diploma. Rios added the second alternative will present a challenge with the live broadcast.
The third alternative would be a virtual graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020. The event would broadcast through Channel 1301 and Facebook live, with graduates and parents viewing the event through the comfort of their own homes.
In order to recognize each graduate, their name and photo will be displayed one at a time.
The fourth alternative plan consists of the school district postponing graduation until the “stay at home” order has been lifted. Rios added postponing the event itself presents an issue, as there is no known date for the order to be lifted.
