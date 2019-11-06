POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Leonardo Estrada, 36, whose place of residence is listed at the 700 block of Spring Street, was arrested on Oct. 19 at 10:15 p.m. and charged with possession of a controlled substance, police say.
Estrada was arrested after a Del Rio Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford F-150 outside Estrada’s residence, and a controlled substance was found inside the vehicle, police records show.
Estrada was charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram, according to the police report.
nAntonio Velasquez, 38, a resident of the 600 block of Spring Street, was arrested on Oct. 25, at 1:54 a.m. and charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, police records state.
Velasquez was arrested at the intersection of East Ogden Street and Ash Street after police officers conducted a traffic stop and searched the vehicle, locating two glass pipes and .4 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the incident report.
Velasquez, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested and charged with the possession offense, according to the arrest report.
ARSON
Austin Vuittonet, 27, a resident of the 200 block of Space Boulevard, was arrested on Oct. 25, at approximately 8 p.m., and charged with arson, fail to identify and criminal mischief, police records state.
Vuittonet was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the report of a suspicious man who was lighting furniture on fire, according to the arrest report.
Upon arrival officer located a mattress and several fence pickets on fire, and a shirtless man standing feet away, the report states.
Police officers conducted an investigation and arrested Vuittonet, who failed to identify himself and was transported to the police station for processing, the report states. Officers on the scene extinguished the fire.
Vuittonet was charged with arson, a second degree felony; fail to identify giving false information, a Class B misdemeanor, and with criminal mischief equal or greater than $100 but less than $750, a Class B misdemeanor, police records show.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Martin Martinez, 55, a resident of the 100 block of Jodobo Drive, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to police records.
Martinez was arrested at the 1410 Veterans Boulevard, after a Del Rio Police Department officer traveling north bound on the 1900 block of Veterans Boulevard noticed a black passenger car traveling south at a high rate of speed, police records show.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found the driver, identified as Martinez, to be intoxicated, according to the arrest report.
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY
Ramiro Martinez, 37, a resident of the 600 block of East 13th Street, was arrested on Oct. 21 and charged with assault causes bodily injury and harassment of a public servant, after an incident at his place of residence, police records show.
Martinez was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to a call, at approximately 2:19 a.m., in reference to a family disturbance, records show.
He was charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, and harassment of a public servant, a third degree felony, according to the police report.
Robert Morales, 28, a resident of the 700 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested on Oct. 26, at 12:04 a.m., and charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, and other charges, police records state.
Morales was arrested at 2205 Veterans Blvd, after Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched in reference to a disturbance in progress; the caller stated they observed a man pulling a woman by the hair, according to the police report.
Officers made contact with two individuals, who were separated to gather information on the disturbance.
Upon further investigation, the report states, officers found that the woman was a victim of family violence and placed the man under arrest, taking him to the police station for processing, the report states. On top of the assault charges, a Class A misdemeanor, Morales was also charged with resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, and harassment of a public servant, a third degree felony, according to the arrest report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.