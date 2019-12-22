You know what I really dislike about the mall this time of year? The Christmas carols. They go on and on and on, with no relief in sight. I’m tempted to agree with the first line of one of them. “God! Rest, ye merry gentlemen!”
It’s only a matter of time before I start hearing all the mondegreens (a misunderstood or misinterpreted word or phrase) inherent in these venerable songs.
THE TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS
On the first day of Christmas, my tulip gave to me a cartridge in pantry … six geezers laying … seven warts on women … nine lazy Hansons … ten lawyers leaving.
WINTER WONDERLAND
In the meadow we can build a snowman and pretend he is sparse and brown...
Later on, we’ll count spiders, as we drink by the fire, to face, I’m afraid, the plans that we made…
THE CHRISTMAS SONG
Jeff’s nuts roasting on an open fire, check for snipping at your nose. You’ll tide carols being sung by the fire … everybody knows a turkey, handsome Mister Soul.
DECK THE HALLS
Deck us all with Buddy Holly … Don we now our day of peril … see the blazing yulbie forrest … strike the heart, enjoy the florist … deck the halls with balls of jolly.
GOD REST YE MERRY GENTLEMEN
Get dressed ye married gentlemen, let nothing through this May.
HARK THE HERALD ANGELS SING
Hark Dee Harold’s angels sing, glory to the New York king. Peas on earth, and then he smiles, God and sinners wrecked in style.
Joyful oily nations rise, join the dry humps in the skies, with the jelly toast proclaim Christ is born in Beckly Sam.
SILENT NIGHT
Silent night, holy night
Ollie’s calm, Ollie’s bright
Round John Virgin, margarine child
Holey and lint, sewed tender and mild
Sleep in heavenly peas…
THE FIRST NOEL
Noel, noel, noel noel
Barney’s the king of of Israel
I’M SURE YOU’LL RECOGNIZE THE ORIGIN OF:
“O come, froggy faithful, joyful and try on pants…”
“Joy to the world, and let’s have fun, let earth receive her keys…”
“Making a list, of chicken and rice.”
“Olive, the other reindeer;”
“Frosty the Snowman is a ferret elf, they say;”
“Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, you’ll go down in Listerine;”
“You’ll tell Carol, ‘Be a skunk, I require.’”
“Holy, tender and mild”
“I am a four by two….”
“We free kings of Oregon are … Burying gifts we traverse afar.”
“Glo-o-o-o-o-o-o-ria - Estefan is gay, oh.”
“Police stole my car.”
From the unintentional mish-mash of the carol’s lyrics, it’s only a baby step to the intentional mangling of the carols by Walt Kelly, the creator of Pogo.
Deck us all with Boston Charlie
Walla Wall, Wash. And Kalamazoo.
Nora’s freezing on the trolley
Swaller dollar, cauliflower, alleygaroo
Don’t we know archaic barrel
Lullaby, lilla boy, Louisville Lou.
Trolley Molly don’t love Harold
Boola boola, Pensacoola, hullabaloo.
AND ENDING WITH GOOD KING SAUERKRAUT
Good King Sauerkruat, look out!
On his feets uneven
While the sno lay round about
All kerchoo achievin’
Kerchoo?
Gesundheit
What’s sno?
Nothing much. What’s sno with you?
ALL OF WHICH EXPLAINS WHY I AVOID MALLS
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Dec. 23 – Festivus (For the rest of us.) Dec. 24 – National Egg Nog Day. Dec. 27 – Make Cut Out Snowflakes Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
