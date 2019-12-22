Bill Bouldin

Bill Bouldin

 File photo

You know what I really dislike about the mall this time of year? The Christmas carols. They go on and on and on, with no relief in sight. I’m tempted to agree with the first line of one of them. “God! Rest, ye merry gentlemen!”

It’s only a matter of time before I start hearing all the mondegreens (a misunderstood or misinterpreted word or phrase) inherent in these venerable songs.

THE TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS

On the first day of Christmas, my tulip gave to me a cartridge in pantry … six geezers laying … seven warts on women … nine lazy Hansons … ten lawyers leaving.

WINTER WONDERLAND

In the meadow we can build a snowman and pretend he is sparse and brown...

Later on, we’ll count spiders, as we drink by the fire, to face, I’m afraid, the plans that we made…

THE CHRISTMAS SONG

Jeff’s nuts roasting on an open fire, check for snipping at your nose. You’ll tide carols being sung by the fire … everybody knows a turkey, handsome Mister Soul.

DECK THE HALLS

Deck us all with Buddy Holly … Don we now our day of peril … see the blazing yulbie forrest … strike the heart, enjoy the florist … deck the halls with balls of jolly.

GOD REST YE MERRY GENTLEMEN

Get dressed ye married gentlemen, let nothing through this May.

HARK THE HERALD ANGELS SING

Hark Dee Harold’s angels sing, glory to the New York king. Peas on earth, and then he smiles, God and sinners wrecked in style.

Joyful oily nations rise, join the dry humps in the skies, with the jelly toast proclaim Christ is born in Beckly Sam.

SILENT NIGHT

Silent night, holy night

Ollie’s calm, Ollie’s bright

Round John Virgin, margarine child

Holey and lint, sewed tender and mild

Sleep in heavenly peas…

THE FIRST NOEL

Noel, noel, noel noel

Barney’s the king of of Israel

I’M SURE YOU’LL RECOGNIZE THE ORIGIN OF:

“O come, froggy faithful, joyful and try on pants…”

“Joy to the world, and let’s have fun, let earth receive her keys…”

“Making a list, of chicken and rice.”

“Olive, the other reindeer;”

“Frosty the Snowman is a ferret elf, they say;”

“Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, you’ll go down in Listerine;”

“You’ll tell Carol, ‘Be a skunk, I require.’”

“Holy, tender and mild”

“I am a four by two….”

“We free kings of Oregon are … Burying gifts we traverse afar.”

“Glo-o-o-o-o-o-o-ria - Estefan is gay, oh.”

“Police stole my car.”

From the unintentional mish-mash of the carol’s lyrics, it’s only a baby step to the intentional mangling of the carols by Walt Kelly, the creator of Pogo.

Deck us all with Boston Charlie

Walla Wall, Wash. And Kalamazoo.

Nora’s freezing on the trolley

Swaller dollar, cauliflower, alleygaroo

Don’t we know archaic barrel

Lullaby, lilla boy, Louisville Lou.

Trolley Molly don’t love Harold

Boola boola, Pensacoola, hullabaloo.

AND ENDING WITH GOOD KING SAUERKRAUT

Good King Sauerkruat, look out!

On his feets uneven

While the sno lay round about

All kerchoo achievin’

Kerchoo?

Gesundheit

What’s sno?

Nothing much. What’s sno with you?

ALL OF WHICH EXPLAINS WHY I AVOID MALLS

INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Dec. 23 – Festivus (For the rest of us.) Dec. 24 – National Egg Nog Day. Dec. 27 – Make Cut Out Snowflakes Day. Enjoy.

Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.