DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Ariel Guadalupe Martinez, 21, a resident of the 200 block of Cerezo, was arrested on Feb. 26, at 11:32 p.m. at the 100 block of Joe Rice Drive, and charged with driving while intoxicated, police records state.
Martinez was arrested when Del Rio Police Department officers responded to 2228 Veterans Blvd. for a report of an assault that had already occurred.
Aurelio Sifuentes, 26, whose place of residence is listed at the 900 block of East 11th Street, was arrested on Feb. 22, at 2:21 a.m., at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Avenue A, and charged with driving while intoxicated, police records state.
Sifuentes was arrested after a Del Rio Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop and smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle, the arrest report states.
He was charged with driving while intoxicated first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Mary Louise Moore, 76, a resident of the 900 block of North Orange, in Alpine, Texas, was arrested on Feb. 25, at 9:18 p.m. at the 801 Bedell Ave., Val Verde Regional Medical Center, and charged with disorderly conduct, police records state.
According to an incident report, Moore was arrested after security officers stated she was yelling, cussing and making patients in the emergency room uncomfortable, she was charged with disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor.
ASSAULT
Roberto Perez, 45, a resident of the 1300 block of East Gibbs Street, was arrested at his place of residence on Feb. 24, at 8:34 p.m., and charged with assault causes bodily injury, police records state.
On that date Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to Dismass Charities, 1306 East Gibbs Street, at approximately 7:34 p.m. to investigate an assault. After reviewing surveillance video officers learned Perez was the sole aggressor of the assault, the victim sustained a cut above the right eyebrow, the arrest report states.
He was charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, the arrest report states.
RESISTING ARREST
David Ariel Uranga, 20, whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of Margaret Lane, was arrested on Feb. 21, at 4:51 p.m., and charged with resisting arrest search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
Uranga was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the 100 block of Catharine Street in reference to an unresponsive man, Uranga was arrested for resisting detention during EMS assist, the arrest report states.
