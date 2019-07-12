Dismas Charities, one of the largest nonprofits providing residential-based community re-entry services across the country, was the guest speaker during Tuesday’s Rotary Club of Del Rio meeting, held at noon at the Ramada Inn, Sunblosson Room.
Dismas Del Rio Executive Director Judith Moreno and Dismas Regional Vice President Joe Driver talked about the services they provide for individuals coming out of the federal prison system and looking forward to re-enter society.
Driver said while the halfway house’s program completion rate is about 80 percent, in Del Rio the success rate has excelled, reaching over 90 percent.
Dismas provides a range of services that address specific community needs and meets or exceeds government regulations.
Moreno said one of the goals of Dismas is to serve the communities they have a presence in, by having their residents volunteer in different events and drives.
Some of the events they participate in include public parks cleanup, cleanup drives at Amistad National Recreation Area, drives benefiting local veterans, volunteering for local leagues and youth sports, and more.
She also said one of the critical components of the program is to have residents employed, because through employment residents become responsible, independent citizens, taxpayers, parents, and contributors to the community.
She said some local businesses work with Dismas to provide employment opportunities for residents. Dismas staff works with residents to deliver job-specific training and support to help make a successful transition to long-term employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.