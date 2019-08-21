Recently I was visiting with a friend who has worked in education with adolescents for over 30 years, a few more years than me. We were talking about students in general and we both agreed that the most significant change with regards to the character of students is “grit” – or more specifically, lack thereof.
There seems to be growing concern among teachers and parents that students are not equipped to preserver, which makes them prone to drop out of school later. The dictionary defines grit as courage and resolve; strength of character.
My experience in working with students at the secondary and post-secondary levels confirm the need for our national education system to take a hard look at how we educate our students especially during the early years to build perseverance.
Recent research has proven that high grades and test scores is not a predictor of a student’s long-term success in school or life. Angela Duckworth, a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, researcher, and author of Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, wrote, “A few years ago, I started studying grit in the Chicago public schools. I asked thousands of high school juniors to take grit questionnaires, and then waited around more than a year to see who would graduate. Turns out that grittier kids were significantly more likely to graduate, even when I matched them on every characteristic I could measure, things like family income, standardized achievement test scores, even how safe kids felt when they were at school. So, it’s not just at West Point or the National Spelling Bee that grit matters. It’s also in school, especially for kids at risk for dropping out”.
The concepts on how to build “grit” into students is basically murky and undefined, thus the reason Ms. Duckworth received the $650,000 Mac Arthur grant to continue her research in this area. Here’s my take on building grit, which is based on my own personal journey and 22 years of working with youth in various arenas (the last 12 years in public education). You probably have heard this quote, “Tough times doesn’t last, but tough people do.”
I believe that learning how to work hard is the foundation to building “grit.”
We must teach our children when they are young, the ethics of “hard work.” Many students graduating from our schools today are “soft” (both locally and nationally). They have been conditioned to have everything done for them. Students should be taught to build their “grit muscles” by encouraging them to be persistent and not to give up when things get tough. In the long-term they will become strong successful adults.
A quote I heard many years ago, and has shaped my philosophy in teaching, “Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day. Teach a man how to fish and you will feed him for a lifetime.”
One final quote: It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay with problems longer.
— Albert Einstein
To your success and happiness,
Dot High-Steed is a Health and Life Coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
