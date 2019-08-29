CARRIZO SPRINGS - U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Carrizo Springs Station located and rescued a Mexican immigrant suffering from a heat-related illness following a call for assistance, Aug. 23.
“Our agents stand ready to answer any call to provide lifesaving care to those who need help,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “This event is bittersweet as one person was saved, but unfortunately, one person succumbed to their injuries before being found in the tremendous heat and unforgiving terrain.”
Border Patrol Agents received a call for assistance from two women who were lost in a rural area of Dimmit County. Agents determined the approximate location and began a search of the area with assistance from CBP Air and Marine Operations aircraft.
One woman was located suffering from heat-related illness and was transported to the hospital. The woman, an undocumented Mexican national, was later released from the hospital after being treated for dehydration and processed as per CBP guidelines. The search for the second women continued through the next day.
At approximately noon, the previous day, Carrizo Springs agents found the deceased body of a woman. The deceased was turned over to the custody of the Justice of the Peace.
